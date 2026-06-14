5 Reasons Why People Ditch Spotify

Spotify is a perennial powerhouse in the music space. Having surpassed the traditional means of music delivery with streaming, Spotify has grown hand over fist, making over $19.81 billion in revenue in 2025 alone. And while the company continues to grow, it's starting to seem like a growing segment of its user base is slowly ditching the service. While some users have switched to other services, others have left streaming behind altogether.

There is no single defining reason for these defections. Instead, there are a multitude of reasons as to why users are saying no to Spotify. We dug deep online to find out some of the biggest driving factors, and poor payout to artists and the rise of AI music were some of the major concerns. Additionally, paying a monthly subscription and not owning any of the music is another gripe that many users have. Maybe you yourself are on the fence about leaving the platform, or you are an avid user not aware of why users are discontent — here are some factors why users ditch Spotify.