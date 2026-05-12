Spotify Now Lets You Disable Video Content — Here's How

Are you sick of pressing play on a Spotify song, only for your senses to be overwhelmed by a music video you didn't ask for? You're not alone — and Spotify is finally doing something to give you control over video content. In fact, this change comes in the wake of a survey that revealed that 93% of Spotify users want features that give them more control. The company took this as its cue to add a series of toggles that you can use to turn off video content entirely.

Here's how to disable videos in Spotify: In the mobile app, navigate to Settings and Privacy > Content and Display. This brings you to a screen where you'll see a section labeled "Videos and Canvas." Here, you can toggle off music videos, canvas (the short video loops that accompany certain songs), and "other videos" from podcasts and other content creators. Spotify notes that video advertisements cannot be turned off.

These toggles are located in a slightly different place on the desktop version of Spotify. In the PC app, simply navigate to the Settings menu and scroll down to the "Videos and Canvas" section to find the three different video toggles. These are settings that you might never find unless you specifically know to look for them, so now they fall among those hidden Spotify features that can make your playlists better and more suited to your preferences.