Why Do Some Uber Drivers Use Google Maps Instead Of Uber Navigation?
Though Uber and Lyft's AI-powered surge pricing is puzzling to customers, it's not the only aspect of ridesharing users find mystifying. For instance, no one knows why drivers sometimes don't seem to move on the map when they're en route to pick you up. Some people want to know why Uber drivers use Google Maps instead of relying on the official Uber Navigation interface. Seems weird that a Goliath such as Uber (the company completed nearly 4 billion trips in Q4 of 2025) couldn't get a simple navigation map right.
On a Reddit thread in r/uber, one person asked why so many Uber drivers use multiple phones (one for the Uber app and one for Google Maps) instead of just running one app on the car's infotainment screen. A former driver pitched in (and didn't pull any punches), saying that they used Google Maps because the official app was extremely finicky in giving directions. According to them, while the Uber app generally tries to reduce miles, it always ends up providing a route that is significantly more complicated and longer.
Google Maps is simply more robust. Not surprising, especially when you add in some of the new Google Maps updates that include things like AI predictive routing. Many Uber drivers on Reddit agree, and there's a huge probability that Uber, the service, does as well. Need proof? The Driver app natively supports third-party navigation applications, so go figure.
Problems with Uber navigation
Sure, Google's attempt at navigation isn't perfect. There are a bunch of Google Maps alternatives (some of which solve individual pain points or target a specific niche), but you can't go wrong with the reliability that the tech giant provides. Since Uber drivers are ultimately looking to earn as much money as possible, many tend to avoid the on-board navigation in their Driver app. In one Reddit thread on r/uberdrivers, a bunch of drivers voiced their frustration, and it's both hilarious and puzzling at the same time.
The original poster asked how it is possible for the in-app navigation to be so bad, pointing out that it neither saves time nor gas. Along with some recommendations for switching to Google Maps, the humorous comments are particularly telling. One user even shared their own conspiracy theory that the designer behind Uber's navigation app is "big oil." There's everything from the app navigating drivers to wrong apartment buildings to a whole lot of commenters annoyed at how it always sends them to the opposite side of the pickup spot.
Ultimately, you could chalk up the reason behind Uber drivers using Google Maps to bad design, and chances are you'd be right. Still, some believe that the navigation map is bad on purpose. Though impossible to confirm, many suspect the app establishes routes to benefit Uber and its bottom line. Tinfoil hat territory or not (a driver calls it "psychological warfare" designed to reduce the employee's pay), it certainly isn't a stretch, as most companies are engaged in a continuous battle to slash costs. Next time you're in an Uber, ask them about the alleged conspiracy. You probably won't get any pure facts, but you'll at least get an interesting conversation out of your ride.