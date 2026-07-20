Why Do Some Uber Drivers Use Google Maps Instead Of Uber Navigation?

Though Uber and Lyft's AI-powered surge pricing is puzzling to customers, it's not the only aspect of ridesharing users find mystifying. For instance, no one knows why drivers sometimes don't seem to move on the map when they're en route to pick you up. Some people want to know why Uber drivers use Google Maps instead of relying on the official Uber Navigation interface. Seems weird that a Goliath such as Uber (the company completed nearly 4 billion trips in Q4 of 2025) couldn't get a simple navigation map right.

On a Reddit thread in r/uber, one person asked why so many Uber drivers use multiple phones (one for the Uber app and one for Google Maps) instead of just running one app on the car's infotainment screen. A former driver pitched in (and didn't pull any punches), saying that they used Google Maps because the official app was extremely finicky in giving directions. According to them, while the Uber app generally tries to reduce miles, it always ends up providing a route that is significantly more complicated and longer.

Google Maps is simply more robust. Not surprising, especially when you add in some of the new Google Maps updates that include things like AI predictive routing. Many Uber drivers on Reddit agree, and there's a huge probability that Uber, the service, does as well. Need proof? The Driver app natively supports third-party navigation applications, so go figure.