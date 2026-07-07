Uber And Lyft Surge Pricing Is Affecting Some Users More, Says Consumer Reports

A recent investigation conducted by Consumer Reports has revealed that some users may see "dramatically different prices for the same Uber and Lyft rides at similar times." According to CR, this goes beyond typical dynamic pricing. There's reason to believe that these rideshare apps are adjusting prices based on how much an AI-powered algorithm thinks the user is willing to pay, rather than basing the price on supply and demand. Uber is one of the most notable examples among everyday apps that are tracking your activity, and the company might be using that data to make you pay more for rides.

The practice of dynamic pricing is nothing new. Since the '80s, airlines have been dynamically changing ticket prices based on market conditions so they can maximize profits per flight. Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft adopted this methodology, branded it as "surge pricing," and defended it as a consumer-friendly model.

By prioritizing transparency in price changes, riders can make an informed choice on whether to pay for a more expensive ride or wait for the cost to decrease. However, that notion is only defensible if every rider sees the same price at all times.