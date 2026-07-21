Should Your Soundbar Be The Same Brand As Your TV?

A typical soundbar will be able to connect to a typical TV regardless of their brands. As long as the connection is set up properly, the soundbar will generate audio. However, pairing a soundbar with a TV that shares its brand can enhance the device's effectiveness. For example, the Samsung Q990D soundbar works quite well with the Samsung QE65S95D TV, as it can work together with the TV's existing audio technology to expand the overall soundstage.

LG offers similar advantages to those who opt to pair an LG soundbar with an LG TV. Its "WOW Orchestra" tech allows compatible LG soundbars connected to compatible LG TVs to, as with the Samsung example, optimize the audio experience by combining the power from the speakers of both devices.

Setting up a soundbar that's the same brand as your TV may also be slightly easier than setting up a soundbar of a different brand. Although the process varies from one brand to another, often, if a TV detects that a new soundbar connected to it is from its own brand, it will simplify the process of installing and implementing the new soundbar. While ease-of-setup might not be a deciding factor in these circumstances, it can nevertheless be an added benefit.