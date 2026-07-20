Static Vs. Dynamic QR Codes: What's The Difference?

Some businesses prefer the use of dynamic QR codes over static designs because they always give the end user the most up-to-date associated information. If the business needs to match a different webpage with a certain QR code, the dynamic design makes it easy to create a seamless changeover. The business doesn't have to worry about updating the dynamic QR codes, which is a cost-effective, advantageous difference if it has printed the QR codes on marketing literature.

A company that is open for different hours at various times of the year or that may need to update information regularly (such as with a restaurant menu) are more likely to benefit from dynamic designs. For someone who is job hunting, adding a dynamic QR code to a resume lets you keep your portfolio of work up to date without having to redo the resume every time.

If you're wondering why we haven't run out of QR codes yet, you may believe dynamic designs can help with managing the overall use of QR codes. After all, you don't have to create a new design every time you want to change the associated information when you use a dynamic design. However, the reality is that there's no limit to the number of QR codes available, so you don't have to choose dynamic QR codes to try to preserve them.