H.R. Giger's Designs For Another Alien Franchise Deserve More Love From Sci-Fi Fans

As someone who's been obsessed with movie monsters since he caught the first glimpse of that iconic xenomorph at around seven years old, I can confidently say that Giger's second alien was (and still is) pretty neat. With its humanoid shape mixed with desirable female features, you can see a bit of a resemblance in Sil to "Alien's" acid-blooded star, but Giger clearly went in a more eroticized direction here to serve the film's quintessential "sexy beast" vibe. I mean the creature has tentacles coming out of her breasts to rush into her unassuming victims' mouths, for Christ's sake.

That was the assignment "Species" had for Giger, and regardless of how good or bad you think the movie is, he delivered on that front. The real shame is that we don't get to see much of those gnarly practical effects (which are clearly the highlights of the first movie besides Henstridge's cold and preying performance) since cheap CGI has already been running rampant in mid-90s cinema.

And while you can overlook some of those cheesy visual effects in the first half of "Species" in favor of the gooey and slimy practical tricks, the second won't let you forget how atrocious and outdated early-days CGI could look in those times. That unflattering shoddiness (which didn't improve much in consequent sequels, either) kind of robs some of the quality of Giger's otherwise original, eerie, and peculiar work.