Before You Travel Internationally, Check Out These 5 Tech Tips First

International travel is a major personal production, to say the least. You've got to book your flights and hotels, plan your route, pack your bags, and so on, and that's all before you consider the best ways to use your personal devices. There are various accessories you can use to make international travel easier, but in addition to gadgets and gimmicks, there are some safety and sensibility measures you should be conscious of, such as your mobile plan's travel policies, enabling personal tracking, and even using an entirely separate travel phone.

Traveling internationally is generally safer than it was even a few decades ago, but that doesn't mean you can fly off to another country with no particular thought to what comes next. If you don't carefully plan your use of your personal devices, you could find yourself stuck with nasty roaming charges or completely lost on the road, or worse. With just a few preventative measures, you'll be able to enjoy your trip with at least a little extra peace of mind.