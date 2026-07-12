5 Useful Accessories That Make International Travel With Your Phone Easier
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The modern world is remarkably interconnected, to the point that you can still access most of the data and apps on your phone even on the other side of the planet. However, there are some hiccups you're likely to encounter while traveling internationally. Your phone may not be able to connect to local wireless networks without roaming, different outlet formats could pose challenges, your battery could run dry on the road, and more. This is why, when traveling abroad, you'd do well to have certain useful accessories on your side, like a tracking device and prepaid eSIM.
International travel is a fairly sizable effort all by itself, but if you don't adequately prepare your phone, it could become exponentially more complicated as you struggle to find connection points or keep your device powered up. Finding the right accessories on Amazon will help keep your trip as smooth as possible, so you can focus on experiencing all the interesting things the world has to offer.
Nippon SIM Japan Prepaid Data eSIM
A SIM card is an important device present in all smartphones that allows it to access local wireless networks, so you can make calls and use mobile data. If you visit another country with a U.S. SIM card, you could be hit with data roaming charges. Regardless of how you feel about the eSIM vs. physical SIM debate, the prevalence of eSIMs on modern phones makes it easier to switch over to another country's network. If, for example, you were traveling to Japan, you'd want to purchase something like the Nippon SIM Japan Prepaid Data eSIM, available on Amazon for $15.90.
It can be scanned by any eSIM-compatible smartphone, allowing you to instantly switch your device's network over to the Japanese Docomo service. It comes pre-loaded with 10GB of high-speed 4G LTE data, rated for trips of about 15 days. That should be enough data to use services like Google Maps or WhatsApp, as well as general-purpose internet browsing for the duration of a trip.
Amazon shoppers traveling to Japan have given this eSIM a 4 out of 5-star rating, appreciating the healthy level of data for two-week trips. One user made extensive use of it to hotspot other devices while traveling with their family, with the service following them through all the cities they visited. Another user does caution, however, that this eSIM only provides data, not call service.
Ceptics Universal Travel Adapter
If you've only lived in one country your whole life, you may not know that other nations have electrical plug outlets with different sized holes and standards. If you bring a U.S. phone charger to another country, it won't work without an adapter, like the $23 Ceptics Universal Travel Adapter. This adapter has deployable prongs for four different types of power outlets, allowing you to use it in the U.S., E.U., U.K., Japan, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and more.
In addition to the main input and deployable prongs, it's also equipped with dual USB-C ports and triple USB-A ports, all of which can be used at the same time as the main outlet, allowing you to charge up to six devices at once. The only catch is that it's not a volt converter, and shouldn't be used with power-hungry devices like hair dryers. Travelers have given this adapter a 4.7 out of 5 rating, with one buyer using it throughout the E.U. to keep their phone charged up without issue. Another user had similar praises, though they added that the 45W output is not quite powerful enough to charge laptops.
Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank
Though Samsung phones are not MagSafe compatible, iPhone users have access to this helpful feature, and if there's one thing you could benefit from having on a long international trip, it's modular charging that you know will stay attached to your device. For some extra power capacity on this front, try the Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank, available on Amazon for $79.99. This power pack attaches to the back of your iPhone (or a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case), keeping a firm, magnetic grip.
It's compatible with the iPhone 12 and later, providing 15W of wireless charging from its 10,000mAh battery. Highlights include a metal frame and thermal insulation made of aerogel aimed at cool operation. This MagSafe charger is both an Amazon's Choice product and generally well-liked by users, who have given it a 4.4 rating. One reviewer noted extensive use of it while visiting sporting events on the road and recording video, with the charger keeping their phone consistently topped up. Some have noted the bank gets a bit warm with long periods of use, but not to a concerning extent.
Iniu Fast-Charging Portable Charger
If you don't have a MagSafe-compatible smartphone, or need to charge more than one kind of device at a time, a single magnetic power bank won't cut it for an international trip. In that case, you'd want a portable gadget that can charge multiple types of devices. Something like the Iniu Fast-Charging Portable Charger, for example, which sells on Amazon for $23.99. Despite Iniu's claims of this charger being 40% smaller than comparable power bricks, it packs 45W of high-speed charging from a 10,000mAh battery.
That's said to be enough to charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max from 20% to 76% in 30 minutes. It comes with a detachable braided USB-C cable, two USB-C ports, and one USB-A port, which can be used for charging devices simultaneously. Iniu's power bank is also TSA-compliant, so you shouldn't have an issue bringing it on a plane. Amazon shoppers have given this little charger a 4.5 out of 5 star rating, and it earns the Amazon's Choice badge. Reviews highlight how useful this accessory is, easily fitting into carry-on bags and readily charging multiple devices during long flights.
Life360 Tile Slim Tracker
No matter how easy international travel becomes, there will always be a risk of misplacing your possessions in transit. So, it's a good idea to keep tabs on your bags, ideally through your smartphone. To help you do so, check out the $30 Life360 Tile Slim Tracker.
This flat tracking card can slip into wallets, passports, luggage, and other possessions you're traveling with. Using the companion smartphone app, you can locate the Tile tracker on a map. The app can also ping the tracking device and have it produce an audible tone to make finding it easier. This works in reverse as well; pressing a button on the tracker will send an SOS to a trusted contact in the event of an unsafe situation.
Whether they're traveling or just losing wallets, Amazon users like this Life360 tracker, giving it a 4.4 out of 5 rating on top of the Amazon's Choice badge. One user with a habit of losing their wallet likes the easy setup and credit card-like profile, and notes the distinctive ping tone has helped them find it multiple times in their own home. Another buyer points out that the Tile device is not very durable, so may not be suitable for keeping in a wallet in your back pants pocket.
Good accessories mean good travel
The absolute last thing you want is to purchase an accessory for your phone, then fly halfway around the world just to find out it doesn't work. To avoid that nightmare scenario, we selected these international travel-friendly products from phone accessories available on Amazon with a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars in order to ensure consistent quality and reliability.