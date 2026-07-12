5 Useful Accessories That Make International Travel With Your Phone Easier

A SIM card is an important device present in all smartphones that allows it to access local wireless networks, so you can make calls and use mobile data. If you visit another country with a U.S. SIM card, you could be hit with data roaming charges. Regardless of how you feel about the eSIM vs. physical SIM debate, the prevalence of eSIMs on modern phones makes it easier to switch over to another country's network. If, for example, you were traveling to Japan, you'd want to purchase something like the Nippon SIM Japan Prepaid Data eSIM, available on Amazon for $15.90.

It can be scanned by any eSIM-compatible smartphone, allowing you to instantly switch your device's network over to the Japanese Docomo service. It comes pre-loaded with 10GB of high-speed 4G LTE data, rated for trips of about 15 days. That should be enough data to use services like Google Maps or WhatsApp, as well as general-purpose internet browsing for the duration of a trip.

Amazon shoppers traveling to Japan have given this eSIM a 4 out of 5-star rating, appreciating the healthy level of data for two-week trips. One user made extensive use of it to hotspot other devices while traveling with their family, with the service following them through all the cities they visited. Another user does caution, however, that this eSIM only provides data, not call service.