eSIM Vs. SIM: Which Is Better For Your Android Phone?

There was a time that the only option when buying a new phone was to get one that required a physical SIM card. However, in recent years, the number of Android devices ditching the SIM card tray has grown, with more smartphones often now relying on eSIMs to connect your phone to your wireless network. There are several reasons for this change, but if you're stuck trying to figure out which one you should choose, then understanding the key differences between the two can make the decision much simpler.

First, the biggest difference between eSIM and traditional SIM cards is that traditional cards require you to install a pre-programmed physical component into your device. With eSIM, the network credentials are downloaded to an embedded SIM card (an eSIM) that stays within the phone all the time. If you ever change networks, you're able to easily overwrite the old details on your eSIM without needing to set up an entirely new card. Doing this with a physical SIM would require you to completely replace the SIM with a new one provided by your network carrier.

The lack of a physical and removable component makes eSIM easier to use, and it also helps make your Android phone more secure by ensuring someone can't simply rip your SIM card out and run away with it. Interestingly enough, the lack of physical SIM cards also one of a few ways European phones are different from American ones.