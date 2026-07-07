Are Samsung Phones MagSafe Compatible?
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MagSafe is a popular magnetic accessory and wireless charging technology that you can find on Apple's iPhone lineup. Every iPhone launched since the iPhone 12, with the exception of the SE series and the iPhone 16e, has supported the technology. However, you'll often come across phone cases and other accessories touting MagSafe support that are meant for Samsung's Galaxy lineup of smartphones. This can make you wonder whether MagSafe technology is also supported by Samsung phones. Unfortunately, since MagSafe is a proprietary Apple technology, it's not officially supported by Samsung phones.
However, you can unofficially add it to your Samsung phone using MagSafe-compatible cases or by sticking a MagSafe-compatible magnetic ring to the back of your phone. In both cases, you are essentially adding a magnetic ring to your phone, allowing MagSafe gadgets to attach to your phone and letting you enjoy their functionality. As this is pretty much a workaround, it doesn't work as seamlessly as on an iPhone, and there are some caveats to keep in mind.
Slower MagSafe charging on Samsung phones
One of the biggest benefits of having MagSafe on your phone is the support for fast magnetic wireless charging. Most iPhones support 15W charging via MagSafe, with newer models capable of up to 25W MagSafe charging. However, when you use a MagSafe case with your Samsung phone and attach a MagSafe wireless charger, you'll generally only get 7.5W charging with a few exceptions, as only phones that support MagSafe officially get the full 15W/25W charging.
That said, if your Samsung phone, like the S25 and S26 series devices, officially supports Qi2 charging, you can get 15W to 25W wireless charging, depending on the charger and your phone. For example, the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 25W Qi2 charging with a compatible Qi2/MagSafe charger, whereas the S26+ is limited to 20W and the S26 can't top 15W.
In some cases, when a MagSafe charger also supports Samsung's Super Fast Wireless Charging technology, it can deliver up to 15W charging to Samsung devices even without Qi2 support. Basically, you can't assume you'll get fast MagSafe charging just because you are using a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger with your Samsung phone. Another thing to keep in mind is that you may have to remove the MagSafe case from your Samsung phone to use the reverse wireless charging feature, if available.
MagSafe cases open a whole new ecosystem of accessories for Samsung phones
Although there are certainly some charging speed limitations that you need to be aware of before going all in on the MagSafe train, it does give you access to a whole host of MagSafe gadgets that you wouldn't otherwise be able to use. For anyone already planning to use a case with their Samsung phone, choosing one with MagSafe support is effectively a no-brainer. Once you've enabled MagSafe support on your phone, you can use accessories like MagSafe battery packs, portable SSDs, wallets, mounts, phone grips, phone tripods, ring lights, kickstands, and more magnetic gadgets. These are just a few examples; online stores are full of exciting MagSafe gadgets with cool use cases.
However, it's important to remember that as the magnetic strength of different cases varies, you may not always get the best experience. Most MagSafe accessories are designed keeping iPhones in mind, and they may not fit or attach as seamlessly to Samsung phones.