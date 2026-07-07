Are Samsung Phones MagSafe Compatible?

One of the biggest benefits of having MagSafe on your phone is the support for fast magnetic wireless charging. Most iPhones support 15W charging via MagSafe, with newer models capable of up to 25W MagSafe charging. However, when you use a MagSafe case with your Samsung phone and attach a MagSafe wireless charger, you'll generally only get 7.5W charging with a few exceptions, as only phones that support MagSafe officially get the full 15W/25W charging.

That said, if your Samsung phone, like the S25 and S26 series devices, officially supports Qi2 charging, you can get 15W to 25W wireless charging, depending on the charger and your phone. For example, the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports 25W Qi2 charging with a compatible Qi2/MagSafe charger, whereas the S26+ is limited to 20W and the S26 can't top 15W.

In some cases, when a MagSafe charger also supports Samsung's Super Fast Wireless Charging technology, it can deliver up to 15W charging to Samsung devices even without Qi2 support. Basically, you can't assume you'll get fast MagSafe charging just because you are using a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger with your Samsung phone. Another thing to keep in mind is that you may have to remove the MagSafe case from your Samsung phone to use the reverse wireless charging feature, if available.