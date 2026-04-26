4 Android MagSafe Gadgets Worth Getting A New Phone Case For
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The versatility of Apple's MagSafe attachment standard has spawned a massive accessory market that leverages the built-in magnetic rings in iPhones to offer a wide range of use cases. It's so popular that the wireless charging consortium worked with Apple to include MagSafe compatibility in its Qi2 charging protocol. While Qi2 adoption among Android smartphones has been relatively slow, MagSafe cases offer a handy workaround to getting support for most MagSafe accessories on your Android phone.
While most people are generally familiar with some of the most common everyday MagSafe gadgets, like this beloved USB gadget from Costco, there is no dearth of cool and interesting MagSafe accessories, many of which can give you FOMO. If you're still on the fence about getting a MagSafe case for your phone and aren't sure what use it's going to be for you, here are four exciting MagSafe gadgets to help change your mind. We picked these gadgets after scouring various marketplaces and considering user feedback to ensure you get the best experience.
PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe
You're likely already familiar with PopSockets phone grips, as these have been around forever. However, the traditional PopSockets grip features a reusable gel adhesive, which, although pretty good at sticking, has its challenges. Fortunately, you don't have to worry about adhesives or stickiness with the company's Phone Grip for MagSafe. As the name suggests, this grip uses magnets to attach to your Android phone's MagSafe case, and as various users have confirmed, these MagSafe grips attach pretty well and don't come off even with strong shaking. It can be a pretty useful accessory to make it easier to hold your likely oversized phone.
But when you want, you can also easily remove them with just a little extra force, which will come in handy if you want to use wireless charging. More importantly, the MagSafe version includes support for the swappable PopTops, a popular PopSockets feature, and the grip can double as a stand in landscape mode, ideal for watching videos. The pricing of PopSockets Phone Grip for MagSafe can vary depending on the PopTop design; however, it has a starting list price of $30, but is often discounted to $20 for some colors.
ESR HaloLock Magnetic Charging Pad
Although wireless charging is typically not the fastest way to top up your phone, it can be pretty convenient. However, with conventional wireless charging, if you have to pick up your phone to check something, it stops charging as it's no longer placed on the charging pad or stand. But with the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Charging Pad – a Qi2-compatible MagSafe charger — you'll have no such problem, as it'll remain attached to the phone. One notable highlight of the ESR offering is the built-in kickstand that allows you to watch a video or have a video call on your phone while it's connected to the wireless charger.
It also comes with a 1.5-meter-long cable, giving you plenty of slack to move around a bit with your phone or plug into a wall adapter slightly away from the phone. Keep in mind that the charging speed will depend on your phone. For example, the Galaxy S26 series, which officially supports Qi2, should get the full 15W fast charging; however, other Android phones will get slower charging. It costs only $20, but you don't get a power brick in the box. So you'll need a USB-C wall adapter to use this ESR HaloLock MagSafe Charger. Otherwise, it's well-liked, with folks highlighting its clean and simple design.
KraftGeek Magnetic Phone Tripod
If you create content with your phone or use a selfie stick to click pictures, the KraftGeek Magnetic Phone Tripod is a pretty useful MagSafe gadget for you that works as both a selfie stick and a tripod. It removes the need to deal with different mounts and holders, as you can simply slap your Android phone with a MagSafe case to its magnetic mount. It's made from an aluminum alloy, which gives it reasonable durability while keeping it relatively lightweight.
Measuring just 12 inches when folded, it extends up to 64 inches in tripod mode. You can also adjust the MagSafe mount up to 210 degrees vertically for the right viewing angle. More importantly, it comes with a detachable Bluetooth remote to trigger your phone's camera from a distance or while using it as a selfie stick. There is a lot to like about this accessory, and the same is visible in the excellent reviews it has received from buyers, who appreciate its ease of use, convenience, and versatile nature. It carries a reasonable price tag of $30, which is discounted to $26 for Amazon Prime members.
JOBY Beamo Ring Light for MagSafe
Another handy gadget for anyone who creates content using their Android phone or spends a lot of time attending video calls is the JOBY Beamo Ring Light for MagSafe. It's a small ring light that features a built-in rechargeable battery and attaches to the back of your phone to provide illumination whenever you need. It can last up to four hours on a single charge, and you can charge it easily using either your phone, any of the best portable chargers, or a USB-C wall power brick.
The ring light has a ≥90 CRI rating for excellent color accuracy and a 5600K daylight color temperature for a natural look. It also features a mirror, which you can use to either check yourself before going in front of the camera or frame yourself when clicking selfies using the rear camera. Additionally, it has a folding design, which allows it to be used as a light source for the main camera in low-light situations. It's pretty pricey at $65, but it will certainly be useful for those who need a compact and portable ring light for their Android phone.
How we selected these MagSafe gadgets
There is no dearth of excellent MagSafe accessories and gadgets on the market, but not all gadgets offer equal usefulness. So while picking our MagSafe recommendations, we focused on some of the best-rated MagSafe gadgets that are known to be pretty helpful and have received excellent feedback from either experts or verified buyers. All our recommendations are also compatible with a wide range of MagSafe cases that you can use with Android phones.