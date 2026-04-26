4 Android MagSafe Gadgets Worth Getting A New Phone Case For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The versatility of Apple's MagSafe attachment standard has spawned a massive accessory market that leverages the built-in magnetic rings in iPhones to offer a wide range of use cases. It's so popular that the wireless charging consortium worked with Apple to include MagSafe compatibility in its Qi2 charging protocol. While Qi2 adoption among Android smartphones has been relatively slow, MagSafe cases offer a handy workaround to getting support for most MagSafe accessories on your Android phone.

While most people are generally familiar with some of the most common everyday MagSafe gadgets, like this beloved USB gadget from Costco, there is no dearth of cool and interesting MagSafe accessories, many of which can give you FOMO. If you're still on the fence about getting a MagSafe case for your phone and aren't sure what use it's going to be for you, here are four exciting MagSafe gadgets to help change your mind. We picked these gadgets after scouring various marketplaces and considering user feedback to ensure you get the best experience.