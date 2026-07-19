Everblog FridgeCal Review: Essential Family Management Or Another Unnecessary Screen?

The meal planner breaks every day into three meals and snacks. The premise is simple: click on an entry and choose the meal. Unfortunately, it's a catalog of obscure recipes that fussy children would never eat (the introduction page to the meal planner shows "18th century syllabub" as an example Friday night snack, which, for those of you who don't know, is frothy milk over a sweetened alcoholic beverage).

For instance, a simple pasta or pizza doesn't exist; the closest I could find for the latter was "Homemade Pizza Hut Pepperoni Pizza." You probably have a selection of favorites in your home cooking repertoire — and the good news is that it's easy enough to make your own items and add them, but the icons associated with them are based solely on whether it's a breakfast, lunch, or dinner meal. You can't change that icon, which leads to bizarre situations like creating pasta as a lunch item, but with the pizza icon shown. The full set of icons assigned to custom recipes is bacon and eggs for any breakfast, pizza for lunch, burger for dinner, and fries for snacks. They're also separate catalogues, so if you want pasta for dinner rather than lunch one day, you'll need to make it again as a dinner item.

More annoyingly, while the calendar view can be set to show the current day as the first in the list — thereby showing the entire next seven days in the weekly view — the meal planner cannot. It's these sort of UI inconsistencies which really need to be addressed, because it feels like a disparate set of apps mushed together.

I also had a go with the AI meal planner feature. I asked it to generate a meal plan for six days worth of lunches; the only dietary requirement I added was "nothing too fancy!" It worked, sort of, but it suggested the same grilled chicken and tomatoes recipe every single day (and this was prior to scanning what was in my fridge, so it had free rein). To be honest, using ChatGPT to come up with family-safe meal plans would be easier, especially if you're not managing fridge contents.