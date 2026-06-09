8 Common Tech Gadgets That Are Underrated Kitchen Upgrades

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If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen gadget collection, you shouldn't just consider products labeled as kitchen devices. You may be able to overcome different kinds of challenges in preparing ingredients, cooking meals, and cleaning up by using gadgets you've purchased for other purposes.

For this list of common tech gadgets that are underrated kitchen upgrades, we considered products that are more often seen in other parts of the house. Among them are a smart display for hands-free access to recipe books and cooking tutorials, a smart plug that transforms any appliance into a smart device, and a robot vacuum and mop that won't wait for you to finish before it starts cleaning.

The gadgets we've included in this roundup are available on Amazon, where they have received solid average scores based on at least 500 ratings. The feedback they've received from the platform's shoppers, along with highlights from reviews on reputable websites and channels, supports our decision to include them in this article.