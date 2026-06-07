5 Digital Wall Calendars That Can Upgrade Your Planning

The Skylight Calendar 2 is one of the most popular digital wall planners out there, and for good reason. This 15-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and 16GB storage can automatically sync with your calendars from Google, Apple, Outlook, Cozi, and Yahoo. It works two ways, so you can edit on either your calendar or phone and have it reflect on both devices.

Besides the calendar, Skylight has five other tab categories to help you with planning. There's Tasks, designed to display your to-do list for the day. This is where you can also assign chores to the entire family and let them check items off as they go on their day. Each completed task gets them stars and rewards in the Rewards section, which can be physical items like an ice cream treat or experiences like a trip to the arcade.

Skylight includes a Meals tab too, perfect for when you need to plan your meals for the week. Then, you have Lists, which is essentially a catch-all for any list you can think of, from something as mundane as a grocery list to as inspiring as a travel bucket list. If you want to add custom screensavers to the calendar, you'll see them in the Photos tab. The Meals, Rewards, and Photo Screensaver tabs require a subscription before you can access them, though. Installation-wise, Skylight can be mounted on a wall if you prefer it at eye level, or let it stand on a counter if other family members like kids will also use it. You have an option to rotate the screen in portrait or landscape mode, whichever position fits your needs best. You can get the silver variant of Skylight for $320, while the black version is available for $350.