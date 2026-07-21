This New Biotech Might Have Solved The Problem With Long-Term Space Missions

NASA has been testing plant growth in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS) for years. The ISS has plant growth science stations that provide enough LED light and moisture to allow plants to grow in space, and the same technology can be deployed on spaceships going to Mars. Astronauts have to keep fit, healthy, and happy for the 400-day round trip to Mars that could include an exciting and ambitious 30-day surface mission. Studies on the ISS have shown that the consumption of freshly grown produce can have a positive impact on the wellbeing of astronauts, which will be essential on missions that include long-term isolation. But while fresh food can be sent up to the ISS as part of about 14 cargo resupply missions per year, the same cannot be said for Mars missions, where astronauts will only have access to what they bring with them, and presupply cargo sent to Mars before their mission starts.

While solving the fresh food problem has been a key focus, another potentially more serious problem has to be solved, and that is what to do about medication that expires before a typical Mars mission can be completed. More than half of the pharmaceuticals on the ISS have been shown to expire within three years, and that would mean that these would expire before a mission could be completed. A new study has demonstrated advancements in this area, with a plant virus with favorable therapeutic properties having been grown in a space-like environment at the University of California San Diego. If this biotech can be further explored and tested in a real microgravity environment like the ISS, it could mean that astronauts will have the ability to grow their own medicine on Mars missions.