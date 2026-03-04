This Astronaut Had A Medical Emergency On The ISS, Highlighting The Risks Of A Mars Mission

The International Space Station (ISS) is the crown jewel of humanity's space exploration efforts. The station stretches one football field in length and is home to a rotating crew of about seven astronauts who perform countless science experiments. However, the ISS was recently host to an accidental case study of sorts that demonstrates humans might not be as ready for interplanetary travel as we thought.

Recently, the official NASA account on X revealed that on January 7, astronaut Mike Fincke experienced a medical emergency. While Fincke didn't elaborate on the details, he did state that it "required immediate attention" but was quickly handled by the "quick response and the guidance of our NASA flight surgeons." After that harrowing event, Fincke returned to Earth earlier than scheduled on January 15. According to outlets such as CNN, Fincke's splashdown marked the first time any NASA astronaut had to cut their tenure at the ISS short due to medical reasons.

If this news sounds familiar, that's because on January 7, NASA reported that an ISS spacewalk was postponed because of a "medical concern with a crewmember." It probably goes without saying the medical emergency that forced the ISS crew to scrap the spacewalk and the issue that hit Fincke are one and the same.