Why Samsung's Galaxy Flip Phones Are Cheaper Than The Galaxy Fold

The Z Flip phones prioritize compactness over everything else. It doesn't have the physical space to squeeze in the biggest inner or outer display, battery, or high-resolution cameras. All things need to be neatly crammed into a vertically folding clamshell design, and that reduces the cost compared to a foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones use the same Flex hinge design, but is powerful enough to handle the increased weight of the body. It also packs a bigger foldable inner display, and a full-size outer display. Bundling two big displays and higher resolution camera modules bumps the price up by a huge margin. In the past, Galaxy Fold and Flip phones used identical processors, but the Fold7 uses a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip than the Flip7/7E's Exynos 2500/2400 chip. Doing so helps Samsung price the Flip7 at $1,049, while the Fold7 costs $1,999, which is almost double in price (90.56% more expensive).

For $950 more, Fold7 includes a triple-camera module, bigger dual-screens, and better performance in games and apps. Flip7 uses a flagship processor, but its benchmark scores trail by a huge margin in both gaming and heavy load scenarios. Its performance is held back by the compact design, which shrinks the overall space for heat dissipation. Not using the most powerful Snapdragon chip is a conscious design choice, as it keeps the cost down and improves battery efficiency.