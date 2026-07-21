Why Samsung's Galaxy Flip Phones Are Cheaper Than The Galaxy Fold
Samsung is one of the few smartphone brands that maintains a separate lineup of foldable phones. There have been seven iterations of the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip so far, showing that there's a genuine interest and growth in the foldable smartphone segment. The price difference seems confusing at first because both models use an intricate folding display mechanism. However, when you compare the target userbase of both phones, things start to make sense.
Galaxy Z Fold caters to users who need an almost tablet-like experience from a phone with the best hardware. The Galaxy Z Flip series tries to appeal to users who crave a more compact form factor, but can compromise a bit on other areas. Samsung uses this distinction to price both models differently, and while the Flip7 series (Flip7 and Flip7E) is cheaper than the Fold7, it's still more expensive than the S26 and S26+ base models.
Samsung Galaxy Flip phones cost less due to intentional design choices
The Z Flip phones prioritize compactness over everything else. It doesn't have the physical space to squeeze in the biggest inner or outer display, battery, or high-resolution cameras. All things need to be neatly crammed into a vertically folding clamshell design, and that reduces the cost compared to a foldable phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones use the same Flex hinge design, but is powerful enough to handle the increased weight of the body. It also packs a bigger foldable inner display, and a full-size outer display. Bundling two big displays and higher resolution camera modules bumps the price up by a huge margin. In the past, Galaxy Fold and Flip phones used identical processors, but the Fold7 uses a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip than the Flip7/7E's Exynos 2500/2400 chip. Doing so helps Samsung price the Flip7 at $1,049, while the Fold7 costs $1,999, which is almost double in price (90.56% more expensive).
For $950 more, Fold7 includes a triple-camera module, bigger dual-screens, and better performance in games and apps. Flip7 uses a flagship processor, but its benchmark scores trail by a huge margin in both gaming and heavy load scenarios. Its performance is held back by the compact design, which shrinks the overall space for heat dissipation. Not using the most powerful Snapdragon chip is a conscious design choice, as it keeps the cost down and improves battery efficiency.
Galaxy Flip is not a bad phone
Being more than $950 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold7 doesn't make the Flip7 an incompetent phone. Despite the processor difference between Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7, the latter can still run apps, games, multitask, and capture photos like a flagship smartphone. You get the same stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a half-body outer display with granular support for customizing it. GSM Arena benchmarks show it on par, and sometimes ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Motorola Razr 60 Ultra flip phone.
It's one of the most capable flip phones with decent battery life and camera prowess. In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is one of the few premium Samsung devices that assures seven major Android version updates. Apart from Samsung, only Google Pixel series and a few other brands offer the same level of software support. If you pick the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, you'll get the latest Android updates and Galaxy AI features like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and S26 series lineup.