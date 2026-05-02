4 Features Only Samsung Galaxy Devices Have

The Galaxy AI suite is deeply integrated into Samsung's newest smartphones and some premium tablets. These tools debuted alongside the Galaxy S24 series in 2024. When Galaxy AI first launched, you could ignore it by not opting in. But it later became more naturally embedded throughout Samsung's recent flagships. You'll find features like the Now Brief, which debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup to show you information at a glance, and Now Nudge on the Galaxy S26 phones to suggest actions according to what's on your screen.

Technically, you can still turn off Galaxy AI through your device's settings, but you have to do so for each individual feature. In the Galaxy AI section of your device, you can toggle off tools like Call Assist, Writing Assist, Photo Assist, and more. You may find some benefits to leaving a few features switched on. For example, you can keep the option to use tools like Live Translate during phone calls or to have a few extra features in Samsung Gallery for quick image enhancements and removing unwanted objects.

Rest assured, the Galaxy AI suite does use a mix of on-device and cloud processing. You can choose your preference by opting to have data processed locally or in the cloud, which can be done in your device settings. Any data processed locally remains encrypted and stored in the Knox Vault, Samsung's top-tier security solution.