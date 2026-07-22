4 Of The Rarest GameCube Products That You Probably Didn't Know Existed

The ASCII Keyboard Controller is one you likely have never heard of because it was only available in Japan. It's exactly what it sounds like: A Nintendo GameCube controller combined with a standard keyboard, minus the dedicated number pad. This luxurious combination also cost around 6800 Yen at release (around $54 today).

While the controller looked interesting, it was designed to work only if you owned and played "Phantasy Star Online" episodes 1 and 2. But it was such a peculiar accessory, as the GameCube did not have native networking capabilities out of the box — one of the few significant sore spots that the console had.

That's not to say Nintendo completely ignored online gaming, as an adapter became available post-launch to connect to the GameCube's bottom high-speed port. It was more so targeted as an offline console, so very few games made use of the keyboard controller — and each game that did required the developer/publisher to host its own servers. One of those came from the "Phantasy Star Online" franchise, which launched in the early 2000s, when Sega hosted its own servers. Ultimately, the ASCII keyboard controller remained niche due to Japanese market exclusivity, limited use geared toward Phantasy Star Online, and the GameCube's reliance on an adapter for online connectivity, unlike Sega's Dreamcast keyboard.