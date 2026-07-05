What That Port On The Bottom Of The GameCube Was Actually For

The Nintendo GameCube gave us some iconic games you can also play on the Wii and a beloved controller that's still compatible with newer hardware like the Nintendo Switch 2. Even if you spent a lot of time playing games like Super Smash Bros. Melee and Resident Evil 4, you might not have noticed that there are three covered ports on the bottom of the console. One is the Hi Speed Port, which was used to connect the Game Boy Player add-on, allowing users to play cartridges from Nintendo's handhelds on a big screen. The others are labeled Serial Ports 1 and 2, and while only one was ever used, it actually brought the Internet to a console you may not have known could use it.

Serial Port 1 is used to connect the GameCube Broadband Adapter or Modem Adapter, adding online functionality to the home console. That makes it the second Nintendo console to have network support after the Nintendo 64 DD expansion, which was never released outside of Japan. With the attachment, you could connect the console to your home internet for online and local (LAN) gaming. Nowadays, some use this to download unofficial software, though there are plenty of clever DIY projects for your old GameCube that make it useful even if you no longer want to play games on it. However, while the adapters were a sign of gaming's online future, not many GameCube games actually supported the devices.