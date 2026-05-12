5 Original Xbox Features That Were Way Ahead Of Their Time

The original Xbox console was a big deal when it released back in 2001 for $299. It showed that Microsoft was serious about the video game market, and marked the return of a third major player in the console space after Sega's exit that same year. It helped to change the future of consoles being built far more like a computer than a traditional console, a line that has begun to blur with the upcoming Xbox Mode for Windows.

And many of the features of the original Xbox were far ahead of their time, many of which would become incorporated in nearly all future home consoles. Be it the ability to download content for games, play online multiplayer, or rip CDs, the Xbox was doing things that neither Sony nor Nintendo were doing. It placed a focus on online gaming, advanced audio capabilities, and power on a scale not seen before.

The console was so powerful that it still has an active community today. As for myself, the original Xbox is the primary media player in my retro game room hooked up to an old CRT television. I also have another Xbox with two arcade sticks powering a modified arcade cabinet that's running Coinops for the ultimate arcade experience. If you too want to build a retro gaming setup, you can grab this console from the second-hand market as used original Xbox consoles have gotten pretty affordable.