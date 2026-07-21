How To Get The Best Bass Out Of Your Soundbar

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One of the best things about adding a soundbar to your home theater setup is the instant audio upgrade it'll bring to your favorite movies, TV shows, and video games. Dialogue and vocals should get a nice boost, and under most circumstances, from floor to ceiling, everything just feels a bit more immersive. But not every soundbar is going to be tuned to your liking the moment you plug it into your TV, especially if you're a bass fanatic.

Many soundbars, both those under $200 and even some pricier units, are bundled with a wireless subwoofer that only needs to be plugged in for power, while other systems include built-in woofers and bass radiators. This hardware pairing may bring enough oomph for most folks, but if you're looking to get as much bass out of your soundbar as humanly possible, you are not stuck with whatever default settings the manufacturer pre-programmed.

There are hundreds of soundbars on the market, and enough features-and-settings crossover between brands that our0 bass advice would apply to most bar-woofer combos, and even some soundbars without a wireless sub. There are also ways to maximize low-end performance through both soundbar settings and making the most of your room's unique acoustics.