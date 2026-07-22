What Happened To BlackBerry? What They're Making Now Instead Of Phones

BlackBerry, once known for its domination in the early eras of the smartphone market, was completely decimated by the flood of iPhones and Android devices that followed suit. Now, the company isn't even in the smartphone game anymore. In fact, it's effectively pulled out of all consumer products entirely, opting to move into cybersecurity and still supplying the real-time operating system, QNX, for various industries. However, getting to this point has been rocky, to say the least.

Originally a pager company, BlackBerry found success in the cell phone market with the Pearl 8100. Other models, like the Bold and Curve, would see further adoption, offering free messaging services over wireless networks through BlackBerry Messenger and the eventual inclusion of apps like WhatsApp. Its first touchscreen competitor to the iPhone in 2008 was the BlackBerry Storm, one of the weirdest devices BlackBerry ever made. As such, it was not the best reviewed.

In 2010, BlackBerry peaked at 21 million users in the US, but this fell to 9 million by the time 2012 rolled around. It wasn't all doom and gloom, as the company still retained a total of 79 million worldwide, with Indonesia remaining loyal to the brand. In 2014, it even launched a phone in the region, the Z3, which remained exclusive until July 2014, when it launched in India. With this, BlackBerry tried to push back and remain a healthy third competitor, but it couldn't stop the tide.