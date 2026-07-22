Are Samsung Phones Cheaper In Korea?

It is normal to think that Samsung phones are cheaper when bought in South Korea. The country is where the company has its headquarters, so naturally they should launch more aggressive promotions. However, the answer is a bit more complex, since at launch, the Korean phone price was only 1% to 4% cheaper, practically the same as the price charged in the United States. So, buying a device in South Korea will not always guarantee Galaxy FE-level savings for the user.

What also influences this price math is currency value. Although the price of the Samsung phone itself has not changed much in the first half of 2026, the South Korean currency, the won, has lost a lot of value. This made the price difference represent savings of approximately 10% when converted to dollars, something much larger than the 1% difference the two devices had in their original price.

In addition, it is important to consider that Samsung phones from South Korea have some limitations, especially if you buy a local model. Those that come with the letters N in the model number, or with L or K for older devices, carry some software restrictions designed for people who live in the country. As a result, the device becomes quite limited when used outside Korea.