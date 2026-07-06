Owners Say These Are The Most Reliable Android Phones
Picking an Android phone and worried about its longevity? You're not alone. The myth that Android users simply can't afford an iPhone and have to settle for a rickety, weak phone is alive and well, even if the biggest benefit of the ecosystem is its variety. There's something for every budget, with plenty of options to choose from across all sorts of manufacturers.
If longevity is your biggest requirement, though, you may want to proverbially "shrink the net". Owners say the most reliable Android phone brands are Samsung and Google, with some even mentioning OnePlus and Motorola as viable contenders. The first two spots aren't that surprising, as both manufacturers are also ranked as top major Android phone brands and are reliable in terms of hardware and software.
In a Reddit thread, many owners praised Samsung for its reliability, with a current Pixel user admitting that Samsung's Snapdragon-powered devices deliver the best performance. One response even added that out-of-support devices still offer plenty of kick, highlighting that the manufacturer has a habit of rolling out emergency security updates to solve known exploits. Naturally, this can all be subjective, and the same thread also includes a few former Samsung users who defected to the Google Pixel camp.
How much mileage can you get out of Samsung and Google phones?
Scouring online threads and picking out what everyone says about Samsung gives off an aura of reliability. In addition to a user saying the Galaxy S26 Ultra may be the best all-rounder in the world of Android, plenty of people report experiencing no issues whatsoever despite being in the club for years. For instance, one user says they've been exclusively with Samsung since the Note 2, while another expresses a similar sentiment based on years of use.
Again, this isn't much of a surprise. The average lifespan of Samsung Galaxy phones is around three to five years. Many Americans replace their devices after two years and five months on average, and Samsung promises seven years of updates. This is good news if you want to hold on to the phone for as long as possible.
The situation with Google Pixel is quite similar. Owners say Google Pixel phones last three to five years too, and the manufacturer also promises the same update schedule as Samsung. In online threads, it's a toss-up between those two, but some lean Pixel for different reasons. One user says that since it's a Google-made phone, it's the first to receive updates. In another Reddit post, a happy owner says that the Pixel ecosystem is the closest to iPhone in terms of overall experience. A Redditor named Crysqo clarified everything perfectly, claiming that the Google Pixel offers the purest Android experience with solid long-term support. They said Samsung is the better pick if you're looking for the best hardware and a flashy style.
What are the best hidden gem Android devices?
Though owners say the most reliable Android phones are those by Samsung and Google, you don't need to follow the majority. OnePlus seems to be making quite a lot of traction. For example, a Redditor says that the OnePlus 13 is "criminally underrated". There's even a comment from a person who sold an iPhone 17 Pro Max and replaced it with a OnePlus 15. While generally happy, they noted that the camera is average, saying that Samsung, Pixel, and iPhone are much better choices for photographers.
Surprisingly, many people are also hyped on Motorola. Some popular recommendations include the Motorola G85 and Motorola ThinkPhone. However, one user, despite being generally happy with Motorola, said the manufacturer is quite slow to roll out OS updates.
Unfortunately, even if the hardware is reliable, not all manufacturers deliver in the software department. Motorola is lackluster, with newer phones receiving only three years of software updates. OnePlus is similar. Whereas Google and Samsung offer extended support, OnePlus generally rolls out four major OS updates for flagship phones, while budget devices get only one Android update and three years of security support. This makes Samsung and Google Pixel (especially the flagship tier) seem much more reliable on the software side.