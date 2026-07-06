Owners Say These Are The Most Reliable Android Phones

Picking an Android phone and worried about its longevity? You're not alone. The myth that Android users simply can't afford an iPhone and have to settle for a rickety, weak phone is alive and well, even if the biggest benefit of the ecosystem is its variety. There's something for every budget, with plenty of options to choose from across all sorts of manufacturers.

If longevity is your biggest requirement, though, you may want to proverbially "shrink the net". Owners say the most reliable Android phone brands are Samsung and Google, with some even mentioning OnePlus and Motorola as viable contenders. The first two spots aren't that surprising, as both manufacturers are also ranked as top major Android phone brands and are reliable in terms of hardware and software.

In a Reddit thread, many owners praised Samsung for its reliability, with a current Pixel user admitting that Samsung's Snapdragon-powered devices deliver the best performance. One response even added that out-of-support devices still offer plenty of kick, highlighting that the manufacturer has a habit of rolling out emergency security updates to solve known exploits. Naturally, this can all be subjective, and the same thread also includes a few former Samsung users who defected to the Google Pixel camp.