Why Samsung's Galaxy FE Series Is Cheaper Than Its Galaxy S Series

Samsung's Galaxy S series represents the highest-end Android smartphones that the Korean giant can manufacture at scale each year, and that technology comes at a price. For example, the cheapest Galaxy S26 model costs $899.99, while the cheapest Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299.99. These may be prohibitive costs for some buyers. But rather than choosing a significantly more affordable Galaxy A handset instead of a premium Galaxy S model, Samsung fans have an alternative — the more affordable, still high-end Galaxy FE model, which typically launches later in the year. Samsung introduced the modern Galaxy S Fan Edition (FE) concept in 2020, an almost-flagship device that was more affordable than the standard Galaxy S20 so it could target those buyers looking for flagship phone experiences at a lower price. Samsung was able to offer this kind of device because it made a few compromises that allowed it to cut manufacturing costs.

Samsung explained in September 2020 that it took "select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE." The same principles likely remain in place for Samsung's current Galaxy FE strategy, though recent models now also emphasize Galaxy AI support.

However, buyers should understand the compromises Samsung makes to keep Galaxy FE prices lower. There may be cases where some buyers may be better served by a Galaxy S model. The Galaxy S26 FE isn't out in stores at the time of this writing, as the Galaxy S25 FE that followed the Galaxy S25 series launched in early September 2025. That's why we'll compare the Galaxy S25 FE to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus below.