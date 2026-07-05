Why Samsung's Galaxy FE Series Is Cheaper Than Its Galaxy S Series
Samsung's Galaxy S series represents the highest-end Android smartphones that the Korean giant can manufacture at scale each year, and that technology comes at a price. For example, the cheapest Galaxy S26 model costs $899.99, while the cheapest Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299.99. These may be prohibitive costs for some buyers. But rather than choosing a significantly more affordable Galaxy A handset instead of a premium Galaxy S model, Samsung fans have an alternative — the more affordable, still high-end Galaxy FE model, which typically launches later in the year. Samsung introduced the modern Galaxy S Fan Edition (FE) concept in 2020, an almost-flagship device that was more affordable than the standard Galaxy S20 so it could target those buyers looking for flagship phone experiences at a lower price. Samsung was able to offer this kind of device because it made a few compromises that allowed it to cut manufacturing costs.
Samsung explained in September 2020 that it took "select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all-day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE." The same principles likely remain in place for Samsung's current Galaxy FE strategy, though recent models now also emphasize Galaxy AI support.
However, buyers should understand the compromises Samsung makes to keep Galaxy FE prices lower. There may be cases where some buyers may be better served by a Galaxy S model. The Galaxy S26 FE isn't out in stores at the time of this writing, as the Galaxy S25 FE that followed the Galaxy S25 series launched in early September 2025. That's why we'll compare the Galaxy S25 FE to the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus below.
The Galaxy S25 FE compromises
The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2,340 by 1,080 resolution (385 PPI), dynamic 60-120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. The standard Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.7-inch display. Both panels offer similar display specifications, including 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rates, up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass. The smaller Galaxy S25 has a screen with identical resolution (2,340 by 1,080) but higher pixel density (416 PPI), while the larger Galaxy S25 Plus offers 3,120 by 1,440 resolution and 513 PPI.
The display isn't even the biggest compromise for the Galaxy S25 FE — the processor is. The Galaxy S25 FE features the 4 nm Exynos 2400 chip, paired with 8 GB of RAM. The Exynos 2400 scores 2,165 (single-core) and 6,693 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6. The Galaxy S25 phones feature Qualcomm's 3 nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and they come with 12 GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor fares significantly better in Geekbench tests: 2,725 and 9,190 points.
The Galaxy S25 FE camera system includes three lenses on the back: 50-megapixel wide, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and 8-megapixel telephoto. The Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus phones feature a better zoom camera (10-megapixel). The wide and ultrawide cameras are similar to the S25 FE, though the ultrawide camera on the S25 models has a larger sensor. All three phones feature 12-megapixel selfie cameras. Finally, the battery specs are similar for the similarly sized Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy S25 Plus, as both devices feature 4,900 mAh batteries that support 45 W fast charging.
When to buy the Galaxy FE and when to skip it
The hardware comparison above shows that the Galaxy S25 models offer better screen quality, faster performance, and slightly better camera systems than the cheaper Galaxy S25 FE. Buyers should know that all Galaxy S25 models will offer seven years of Android updates and seven years of security updates. The Galaxy S25 FE launched with Android 16 on board, while the more expensive models ran Android 15 out of the box. However, the premium models may receive new software updates before the FE variants.
Consumers interested in the Galaxy FE phones should ensure they're getting a good deal. The 128 GB Galaxy S25 FE cost $649.99, while the standard 128 GB Galaxy S25 cost $799.99. The 256 GB Galaxy S25 Plus cost $999.99. The Galaxy S25 FE can offer good savings, but the launch timeframe matters. The Galaxy S25 FE hit stores about six months after the Galaxy S25 series. The premium Galaxy S25 models were available for lower prices in the fall of 2025. For example, Best Buy sold unlocked Galaxy S25s for $679, $29 more than the FE variant, while a Galaxy S25 bought with AT&T or Verizon activation was listed at $579.
The same considerations should be applied when deciding between the rumored Galaxy S26 FE and the base Galaxy S26 models. Samsung increased prices in 2026. The 256 GB Galaxy S26 cost $899.99, $40 more than its predecessor. The 256 GB Galaxy S26 Plus cost $1,099.99, a $100 price hike over its predecessor. In April 2026, Samsung raised the 256 GB Galaxy S25 FE price by $40 to $749.99. In other words, the more expensive Galaxy S26 models may get significant discounts by the time the Galaxy S26 FE launches.