5 Cheaper Android Phones You Should Try Instead Of The Google Pixel 10 Pro

The Pixel 10 features almost the same hardware as the Pro model, as they're part of the same family of devices. The Pixel 10 recommendation may seem strange, given the chip and storage considerations mentioned above. The Pixel 10 features the same G5 chip and comes with the same amount of storage for the entry-level configuration: 128 GB. However, the Pixel 10 starts at $799, significantly cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro. For an extra $100, you could buy the 256 GB option. That can be a better deal than the Pixel 10 Pro, considering you get almost the same Pro experience from the standard Pixel 10 model. That's why we said in our Pixel 10 review that Android users finally get their iPhone-like experience with this particular device.

The Pixel 10 features a similar display to the more expensive model, a 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2,424 by 1,080 resolution (compared to 2,856 by 1,280 for the Pro). The display supports up to 2,000 nits (HDR) and up to 3,000 nits (peak brightness), which is slightly lower than the 2,200 and 3,300 nits of brightness the Pro can offer. Other minor differences concern the memory (12 GB of RAM instead of 16 GB) and the battery capacity (4,970 mAh instead of 4,870 mAh).

The more significant compromise concerns the camera system on the back. While the Pixel 10 also features a triple-lens camera setup, buyers will not get the same cameras. The handset offers a 48-megapixel wide camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 10.8-megapixel zoom camera on the back. The selfie camera has a 10.5-megapixel sensor. The Pixel 10 Pro has a 50-megapixel wide sensor and two 48-megapixel cameras (ultrawide and telephoto) on the back, and a 42-megapixel selfie camera.