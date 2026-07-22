Soundbar Vs. Headset: What Is The Best Audio Setup For Gaming?
It's closer than some may think, but headsets narrowly get the nod as the best audio choice for gaming. Ultimately, these two audio options are setup-dependent, but headsets tend to be a better fit in more setups than soundbars. That's not to say soundbars don't have their use cases; they've come a long way over the last decade, and a quality soundbar can quickly turn any living-room console setup into an impressive budget home theater experience.
The best gaming headsets, however, have a suite of benefits that pair well with gamers of all shapes and sizes; whether you're casual or competitive, console or PC, or building a budget or premium setup, the right headset will complement and enhance the way you play your favorite games. They also come with headset-specific upsides, like a microphone for multiplayer communicating, that soundbars can't deliver.
There's a third option in this discussion, too: buy both. Get the best of both worlds; a headset for multiplayer games and privacy, and a soundbar for family entertainment and headphones-free listening. If you've got your sights set on one or the other, though, headsets are the way to go. Read on for more details as to exactly why headsets win out, but soundbars are still also worth considering.
Here's why headsets are the better choice for gaming
If you're a competitive online gamer, headphones are the clear winner; this is because of how the audio's delivered, along with software-specific benefits like positional audio. Whereas soundbars are excellent for grand open scenes and booming boss music due to the way they spread sound throughout the room, headphones excel at pinpointing specific audio cues and locating enemies because sound is delivered directly to your ears. The same concept also allows headphones to deliver better positional audio, meaning you can better recognize whether an enemy is approaching from the left or right side than if you were sporting a soundbar.
Gaming headsets almost always have built-in microphones, too. This is essential for multiplayer communication in games where teamwork and execution is vital to success, and it's also a great way to kick back and play party games with friends. Going hand in hand with those conversations, headphones also provide a layer of privacy that soundbars definitely don't. Plus, many headset options nowadays offer noise-canceling features and customizable EQ profiles to better hone in on those audio cues and conversations.
Soundbars have to be positioned, too, meaning you need a clear space on your desk or entertainment center (or a wall mount) to house one. Conversely, headsets are easily stored just about anywhere and don't require specific positioning for optimal sound. Building on that, it can be annoying to change a soundbar's volume from across the room (unless it comes with a remote), whereas headsets often feature a volume dial or buttons built in for quick adjustments. Overall, headsets like the Sony Inzone H9 II offer a more robust and applicable set of benefits for gamers than soundbars — but there's still one area where soundbars blow headsets out of the water.
When to choose a soundbar instead
If your gaming setup doubles as a home entertainment system for your family, though, a soundbar is the better audio setup for gaming, hands down. While a headset could still be useful to prevent the game audio from bothering your family members, the benefits that the best soundbars offer in this situation can't be overlooked.
For example, if you like to put a fireplace ambiance or music up on the TV during the holidays, a soundbar is the perfect partner. The same goes if you like to watch movies and TV series with the family, too. Headsets keep the audio contained to your ears only, but quality soundbars are able to fill the room with sound, giving you that epic earth-shaking audio when you encounter a boss or watch the protagonist tempt fate.
Soundbars offer a nice quality of life feature over headphones too, which is that you don't have to wear anything during long gaming sessions. While headphones are usually pretty comfortable these days, they can get hot and stuffy after a few hours of constant wear. Similarly, if you have trouble finding headphones that fit your head well, a soundbar could be a better option for comfort.