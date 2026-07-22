Soundbar Vs. Headset: What Is The Best Audio Setup For Gaming?

It's closer than some may think, but headsets narrowly get the nod as the best audio choice for gaming. Ultimately, these two audio options are setup-dependent, but headsets tend to be a better fit in more setups than soundbars. That's not to say soundbars don't have their use cases; they've come a long way over the last decade, and a quality soundbar can quickly turn any living-room console setup into an impressive budget home theater experience.

The best gaming headsets, however, have a suite of benefits that pair well with gamers of all shapes and sizes; whether you're casual or competitive, console or PC, or building a budget or premium setup, the right headset will complement and enhance the way you play your favorite games. They also come with headset-specific upsides, like a microphone for multiplayer communicating, that soundbars can't deliver.

There's a third option in this discussion, too: buy both. Get the best of both worlds; a headset for multiplayer games and privacy, and a soundbar for family entertainment and headphones-free listening. If you've got your sights set on one or the other, though, headsets are the way to go. Read on for more details as to exactly why headsets win out, but soundbars are still also worth considering.