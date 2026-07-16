Burner Phones Are Legal In The US, But A New FCC Crackdown Could Change That

Burner phones are a great way to quickly and temporarily gain access to mobile networks without giving up personally identifiable information. You can walk into a convenience store, grab a cheap phone, set it up in minutes, and have full access to texting and calling to communicate with friends, family, you name it. However, a new FCC proposal could put a damper on that. FCC 26-27, adopted April 30, 2026, establishes a "know your customer" (KYC) standard that requires carriers and VoIP providers to collect identifying information before activating or renewing mobile service. Those details include customer name, physical address, a government-issued ID number, and an alternate phone number, effectively tying any prepaid services to your name and personal details, like a traditional mobile carrier subscription.

Burner phones are currently legal, but this proposal could end the anonymity associated with them altogether. Burners or prepaid phones are meant to be used right away without contracts and obligations, and they can also give you in-the-moment access without giving up your identity, if you're trying to stay incognito, for example. Obviously, that makes them a top choice for nefarious actors and illicit activities, but they're also a viable way to preserve your privacy in an increasingly data-driven world. You can buck overbearing surveillance, escape spam that comes to your regular number, have a backup in emergencies, or for the most vulnerable, simply have cheap, accessible access to a mobile phone — there are many reasons why you might want a burner.

The official messaging from the FCC is that this is being done to combat "fraud, espionage, or ... operations that undermine national security." It is also intended to prevent abuses of mobile networks, including egregious spam.