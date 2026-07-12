5 Things To Know Before Ditching Your Smartphone For A Flip Phone

If you're feeling suffocated by your smartphone, maybe you've considered ditching it for a flip phone. We're not talking about flashy models from the likes of Samsung, Motorola, and Xiaomi; think more old-school style, revived by phones like the Nokia 2780 Flip, TCL Flip 4 5G, and HMD 2660 Flip. Going the flip phone route comes with various downsides to consider before ditching your smartphone. For example, you'll have to get used to an old way of tapping out messages, the image quality of the photos won't be as good as those taken on the most popular smartphone cameras, and navigation will be noticeably different.

That said, there are advantages to having one of the best phones for minimalists these days. For starters, you can take back control of your day, with less time wasted scrolling social media, playing games, and dealing with notifications. The change could result in better sleep, too, with fewer distractions before bed and less temptation to check your phone in the middle of the night. Let's look closer at what to know before ditching your smartphone for a flip phone.