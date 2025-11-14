5 Free Android Apps That Act As Digital Burner Phones

Hushed is a phone number app that you can install on your Android device at any time to get a burner number. The app supports over 300 area codes across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, so you have a wide selection to choose from when creating a temporary number. Another great advantage of Hushed is that it doesn't tie your personal identity to the temporary phone number. Even if someone decides to find out who's calling, your real identity won't be revealed.

Hushed has built-in voicemail support, allowing you to use features such as call forwarding and auto-reply. With Hushed, you can create multiple temporary numbers and rotate them as you like. When you no longer need a given number, you can delete it in an instant. All phone numbers support Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), which allows you to make calls to any phone number in the world over the internet without exorbitant international charges.

And like a normal phone number, you can send and receive messages. Plus, although you'll need to be connected to the internet to make or receive calls, the other person won't have to do anything; they'll communicate as they normally do. Hushed includes a free trial, but you'll need to pay to use the service without limits. You can download Hushed for free on the Google Play Store.