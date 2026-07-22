Audrey Hepburn & Steven Spielberg Teamed Up For A Forgotten '80s Fantasy Movie
Some of Steven Spielberg's most famous films like "Saving Private Ryan," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "Jaws" starred iconic actors including Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, and Richard Dreyfuss. But a legendary actress was featured in a Spielberg fantasy film that may have gotten buried by his more popular movies.
In 1989, the film "Always" was released, with Audrey Hepburn playing a character named Hap. The movie follows pilots Al (played by John Goodman), Pete (Dreyfuss), and Ted (Brad Johnson), who are trained to combat wildfires from the air by flying post-World War II water bombers to douse the flames. When Pete dies in a plane crash saving Al, he meets Hap, who says he must train a rookie pilot. He will be able to speak to the living in their minds to guide them.
The rookie pilot in question is Ted, who isn't the most competent of flyers. As Pete trains Ted, he discovers Ted and his former girlfriend Dorinda (Holly Hunter) have grown close, but Dorinda still loves Pete. It's a tale of daring pilots, romance, and adventure. If you're looking for a movie with emotion, "Always" is available to watch on Netflix.
Audrey Hepburn and Steven Spielberg
"Always" was made when Spielberg also was working on the the third Indiana Jones film, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Spielberg had made a name for himself by the time "Always" hit theaters, but many of his biggest successes lay ahead. For Hepburn, on the other hand, this was her final film after a career that included such successes as "Roman Holiday" (for which she won a Best Actress Oscar), "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "My Fair Lady." She died a few years later, in 1993, at age 63.
Besides Spielberg, Dreyfuss, Hunter, and Goodman, another Hollywood great was involved in "Always." The music for the film was composed by John Williams, who also wrote the music for "Star Wars" — an essential '70s fantasy movie. With so many high-profile actors involved in it, "Always" may not be the most famous movie made by any of them. Even so, it was nominated for three Saturn awards by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: Best Fantasy Film and Best Writing in 1991, and Best DVD/Blu-Ray Collection in 2015.
The film also reunited Spielberg with Dreyfuss after their work on "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," a career-making sci-fi film that originally had strong ties to "Pinocchio." But it was during their filming of the former that both men kept quoting the film "A Guy Named Joe" to each other during the shoot. It was decided then that they wanted to remake the 1943 movie, leading to Spielberg directing "Always" and casting Dreyfuss as pilot Pete Sandich.
What viewers thought of Always
There are those who follow Spielberg simply because he is Spielberg. He is known for creating characters and stories that take viewers on incredible adventures with his work on the "Indiana Jones" movies and "Jaws." However, not everyone was a fan of "Always," with Roger Ebert being one such disparaging critic. According to Ebert, "Always" is "Spielberg's weakest film" since "1941." He hasn't always shown such disdain for Spielberg's movies, as he once favorably compared an Angelina Jolie sci-fi movie to "Indiana Jones" despite the former's lack of success.
For those who enjoyed "Always," you can find plenty of online comments saying just how touching the film is. A Reddit commenter said "Always" is "a fine remake" of "A Guy Named Joe" with great performances from the cast. "Always" has a 71% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with mixed reviews saying it's full of heart and emotion — though it doesn't reach the heights of Spielberg's greatest hits.
Hepburn's performance in particular was given quite a bit of positive attention, but her role wasn't emphasized in the movie's plot (or even its poster). That being said, the movie's release coincided with her final years of charity work, so the money she made from "Always" helped her to assist those in need. It might not have been the most successful movie, but thanks to Hepburn, it helped touch the lives of those who might have never even watched it.