Audrey Hepburn & Steven Spielberg Teamed Up For A Forgotten '80s Fantasy Movie

"Always" was made when Spielberg also was working on the the third Indiana Jones film, "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." Spielberg had made a name for himself by the time "Always" hit theaters, but many of his biggest successes lay ahead. For Hepburn, on the other hand, this was her final film after a career that included such successes as "Roman Holiday" (for which she won a Best Actress Oscar), "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "My Fair Lady." She died a few years later, in 1993, at age 63.

Besides Spielberg, Dreyfuss, Hunter, and Goodman, another Hollywood great was involved in "Always." The music for the film was composed by John Williams, who also wrote the music for "Star Wars" — an essential '70s fantasy movie. With so many high-profile actors involved in it, "Always" may not be the most famous movie made by any of them. Even so, it was nominated for three Saturn awards by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: Best Fantasy Film and Best Writing in 1991, and Best DVD/Blu-Ray Collection in 2015.

The film also reunited Spielberg with Dreyfuss after their work on "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," a career-making sci-fi film that originally had strong ties to "Pinocchio." But it was during their filming of the former that both men kept quoting the film "A Guy Named Joe" to each other during the shoot. It was decided then that they wanted to remake the 1943 movie, leading to Spielberg directing "Always" and casting Dreyfuss as pilot Pete Sandich.