NASA Is Building A Team Of Volunteers For A Yearlong Virtual Mission To The Moon And Mars

Following NASA's Artemis II mission, the U.S. space agency is planning to put astronauts back on the lunar surface by early 2028 with the Artemis IV mission. It's an exciting time for NASA and space fans alike, as no human has stepped foot on the moon since the final Apollo mission in 1972. While the Artemis IV astronauts are expected to stay on the lunar surface for about a week, longer-term plans include spending $20 billion to build a permanent moon base.

The Artemis Program is also laying the groundwork for the first crewed missions to Mars. As part of ongoing preparations, NASA announced the Moon and Mars Exploration Analog (MMEA), a one-year simulated deep-space mission at the Johnson Space Center in Texas. And it's looking for volunteers to participate. The Earth-based mission will start in August 2027 at the earliest and will involve four participants spending an entire year living and working in two specially designed environments.

The first is a transit habitat that will aim to simulate an extended spacecraft journey to and from another planet, while the second is a surface habitat designed to replicate living quarters on another planetary surface. NASA will use what it learns from the MMEA to better prepare for crewed missions to deep space, improving conditions and protocols for astronauts spending months at a time far from Earth.