Patrick Stewart's '80s Sci-Fi Space Vampire Movie Is A Cult Classic You Need To Watch

Released in 1985, "Lifeforce" is a British sci-fi body horror film directed by Tobe Hooper, the director behind classic horror movies "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" and "Poltergeist." Based on Colin Wilson's 1976 novel "The Space Vampires," the film sees a crew of British and American astronauts encountering a hidden spaceship containing hundreds of preserved bat-like aliens and three humanoid bodies (two male and one female) in suspended animation. The crew recovers the humanoids, intending to take them back to Earth for examination, but on the return journey, something goes terribly wrong, and the crew is killed, though the recovered bodies remain intact.

When the bodies are finally returned to London, the extraterrestrials — led by a mostly nude woman (played by "The Jackal's" Mathilda May) — awaken, escape the research facility, and begin sucking the life force out of Londoners who, in turn, resurrect to do the same to others. It's up to surviving astronaut Tom Carlsen (played by "Cockfighter's" Steve Railsback) to put a stop to the vampire aliens' reign of terror.

Patrick Stewart appears in the film as Dr. Armstrong, the manager of a psychiatric hospital that Carlsen tracks the female space vampire to. While Stewart's role is a small one, his scenes are some of the most memorable, most notably the one where a spirit of the female vampire possesses him and proceeds to try to seduce (suck the life from) Carlsen, leading to Stewart's first-ever on-screen kiss.