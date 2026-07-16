5 Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies Nobody Talks About Anymore

"Alien" is a masterpiece and "The Thing" is one of the greatest sci-fi horrors of all time. Yada-yada-yada. Please, tell us something we don't know. There are so many sci-fi horror movies that still chill us to our bones, and some of them don't even involve being frozen by the harsh vacuum of space.

Even with all the immensely popular and cult-classic entries in the genre, there are some that simply don't get the props they deserve. The kind of films that check all the necessary boxes but, for some reason or another, sit as underrated entries that never get spoken about enough compared to the others that clearly just hit us at the right time, in the right place.

With that in mind, we've once again scanned BGR's massive movie must-see list and pulled out some that, frankly, we wish got a bit more attention. These are the kind of movies that walked so others could run, and they did a darn good job of it too. From interplanetary parasites to giant, kaiju-like creatures that some movie-loving fans didn't know existed, here's a compilation of sci-fi horror films that could become absolute classics if only more people shouted about them. To start off, we're going back to class with a movie that should've been the "Scream" of sci-fi horror.