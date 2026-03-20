Before The Pitt, Shawn Hatosy Starred In An Underrated '90s Sci-Fi Horror Movie

"The Pitt" remains at the top of HBO Max's streaming charts (according to FlixPatrol) in its second season. The emotional drama has kept audiences hooked, and much of that is due to its cast, some of whom have received more screen time than they did during the show's first season. It doesn't hurt that real doctors feel that "The Pitt" is realistic.

Starring Noah Wyle, of "Falling Skies", an underrated sci-fi series, and "E.R" fame, as Dr. Robby, he is supported by a talented cast. That includes his work buddy and war veteran, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Shawn Hatosy. Up until now, Hatosy has delivered outstanding performances in shows like "Southland" and "Animal Kingdom" before appearing in "The Pitt." However, one of Hatosy's most notable roles was back in 1998, when he appeared alongside Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood, and Jordana Brewster in the underrated sci-fi horror flick, "The Faculty."

During a time when the horror genre was producing hits like "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Robert Rodriguez directed "The Faculty." A teenage sci-fi horror film, it would become one of the best alien invasion movies ever. The movie follows a group of teenagers who must band together when they discover an alien invasion spreading through their high school, initially taking over the adults before turning to the students. Hatosy joins the fold as Stan, a jock whose future plans are disrupted by the space invaders.