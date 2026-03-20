Before The Pitt, Shawn Hatosy Starred In An Underrated '90s Sci-Fi Horror Movie
"The Pitt" remains at the top of HBO Max's streaming charts (according to FlixPatrol) in its second season. The emotional drama has kept audiences hooked, and much of that is due to its cast, some of whom have received more screen time than they did during the show's first season. It doesn't hurt that real doctors feel that "The Pitt" is realistic.
Starring Noah Wyle, of "Falling Skies", an underrated sci-fi series, and "E.R" fame, as Dr. Robby, he is supported by a talented cast. That includes his work buddy and war veteran, Dr. Jack Abbot, played by Shawn Hatosy. Up until now, Hatosy has delivered outstanding performances in shows like "Southland" and "Animal Kingdom" before appearing in "The Pitt." However, one of Hatosy's most notable roles was back in 1998, when he appeared alongside Josh Hartnett, Elijah Wood, and Jordana Brewster in the underrated sci-fi horror flick, "The Faculty."
During a time when the horror genre was producing hits like "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," Robert Rodriguez directed "The Faculty." A teenage sci-fi horror film, it would become one of the best alien invasion movies ever. The movie follows a group of teenagers who must band together when they discover an alien invasion spreading through their high school, initially taking over the adults before turning to the students. Hatosy joins the fold as Stan, a jock whose future plans are disrupted by the space invaders.
Hatosy channeled a legendary high school jock for his performance in The Faculty
It feels almost criminal that "The Faculty" doesn't get the same amount of love as the "Scream" franchise, given that it was penned by the same screenwriter. Reeling off the success of the initial Ghostface murders, Kevin Williamson, writer of "Scream" and the creator of "Dawson's Creek," delivers the goods just as well with this body-snatching story during school study sessions. However, in a film that worked as a stepping stone for the likes of Hartnett and another great turn from an already established star in Elijah Wood, Hatosy is one of the underappreciated stars who deserve some extra credit.
As the jock who wants out of the game before things get extra-terrestrial, Hatosy's Stan isn't unlike Emilio Estevez's Andrew Clark from "The Breakfast Club," which the film as a whole is clearly pulling from. Struggling but smart, Stan is one of the few characters that you're actually disappointed to see taken over, just as he's beginning to go against the grain of school stereotypes that all these kids are victims of. It's also a testament that the signature stubbornness shown here would shine through almost three decades later when he returned to our screens in "The Pitt." That's a skill that really can't be taught in school, whether it's invaded by aliens or not.