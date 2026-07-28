Why Is The Mac Mini Cheaper Than A MacBook?

The Mac mini is (usually) cheaper than a MacBook because it has fewer components than a laptop. With the Mac mini, Apple doesn't have to worry about the display, the battery, or even the portability of the product. In other words, it's the same reason a tower costs less than a proper Windows laptop: the customer is technically getting "less." After all, with a MacBook you get the computer, the display, the trackpad, and the keyboard. With the Mac mini, you get the computer. That's it.

Despite this, it's worth noting that the Mac mini is not less of a computer. As a matter of fact, the latest M4 Mac mini got so popular as a local AI server that news about people buying several of them at once was everywhere. However, amid the current global memory crisis, Apple not only raised prices for most of its products but also removed several options for the Mac mini and the Mac Studio from sale. In addition, getting a device from Apple is not as simple anymore because the memory shortage means there's less inventory, so getting a MacBook can take a few weeks. Apple's rumored schedule of new releases seems to have been postponed due to the lack of components and the manufacturing costs.