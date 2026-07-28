Why Is The Mac Mini Cheaper Than A MacBook?
The Mac mini is (usually) cheaper than a MacBook because it has fewer components than a laptop. With the Mac mini, Apple doesn't have to worry about the display, the battery, or even the portability of the product. In other words, it's the same reason a tower costs less than a proper Windows laptop: the customer is technically getting "less." After all, with a MacBook you get the computer, the display, the trackpad, and the keyboard. With the Mac mini, you get the computer. That's it.
Despite this, it's worth noting that the Mac mini is not less of a computer. As a matter of fact, the latest M4 Mac mini got so popular as a local AI server that news about people buying several of them at once was everywhere. However, amid the current global memory crisis, Apple not only raised prices for most of its products but also removed several options for the Mac mini and the Mac Studio from sale. In addition, getting a device from Apple is not as simple anymore because the memory shortage means there's less inventory, so getting a MacBook can take a few weeks. Apple's rumored schedule of new releases seems to have been postponed due to the lack of components and the manufacturing costs.
Memory crisis turned everything upside down
When Apple released the Mac mini by the end of 2024, it redesigned this computer to resemble a Mac Studio. It offered M4 and M4 Pro variants, making it small but also a lot faster than the previous iteration. At the time, the Mac mini was offered for $599 and $499 for education, the cheapest Mac someone could get. Until the release of the MacBook Neo in early 2026, which used to cost the same $599 as the Mac mini, the less expensive MacBook was the Air, starting at $1,099.
Currently, the Mac mini starts at $799 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is now $100 more than the $699 MacBook Neo with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Now, with the memory crisis, it's unclear whether the Mac mini could ever cost as little again, or if the $799 price point is now its new normal. Still, what might intrigue customers the most is that all Mac configurations take at least a few weeks to ship, but if you're planning to upgrade to a more capable Mac mini, like with the M4 Pro and 48GB of RAM, it could take up to three months for you to get your hands on this machine.
Which Mac should you get?
Choosing between a Mac mini and a MacBook can be tricky in times like these. The Mac mini is the go-to machine for someone who already has everything else: a good monitor, a trackpad, and a keyboard, and only needs a new tower to process all of their data during work, school, or for personal use. Since the Mac mini features a better processor and double the RAM of the current MacBook Neo, users have a lot more range for demanding tasks, especially because they don't need to worry about a dying battery life, meaning that the combo of a plugged computer and a good ventilating system enables Apple to push the limits of the Mac mini a lot harder than it would with a fanless MacBook Neo or MacBook Air.
On the other hand, buying a MacBook is ideal if you're always on the go or want an all-in-one solution. After all, if you don't have all the other items for the Mac mini, Apple charges $99 for the basic Magic Keyboard, $129 for the Magic Trackpad, and $79 for the Magic Mouse, and a whopping $1,599 for the Studio Display.
That said, even though the Mac mini may look cheaper on paper, it includes several other accessories essential to taking full advantage of a Mac. At the end of the day, it depends on whether you need portability or a machine you can keep at home or at your office all the time.