The Simple Reason Xbox Controller Batteries Last Longer Than PlayStation's

Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S controller can last longer than Sony's PlayStation 5 DualSense when it comes to battery life, and for a good reason. Since the 2005 launch of the Xbox 360, Microsoft has outfitted its controllers with a standard battery compartment that takes two AA batteries, while Sony's does not. Instead, PlayStation controllers have relied on a relatively small rechargeable battery, including the one inside the PS5's DualSense.

Currently, the documented battery for the DualSense is 1,560mAh, which some reviewers say lasts between six and 12 hours. However, the 1,560 mAh battery is no match for AA batteries, each of which can hold up to 3,500 mAh. As a result, Xbox states that its current wireless controllers can last up to 40 hours, depending on the accessories attached.

Another downside to Sony's embedded battery for the DualSense is that it will degrade over time, either from many charge cycles or lack of use. It also doesn't hold up as much if you leave your PlayStation 5 controller charging overnight. Sony's premium DualSense Edge controller lasts less time, with an even smaller battery in the $200 "high performance" controller.