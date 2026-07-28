The Simple Reason Xbox Controller Batteries Last Longer Than PlayStation's
Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S controller can last longer than Sony's PlayStation 5 DualSense when it comes to battery life, and for a good reason. Since the 2005 launch of the Xbox 360, Microsoft has outfitted its controllers with a standard battery compartment that takes two AA batteries, while Sony's does not. Instead, PlayStation controllers have relied on a relatively small rechargeable battery, including the one inside the PS5's DualSense.
Currently, the documented battery for the DualSense is 1,560mAh, which some reviewers say lasts between six and 12 hours. However, the 1,560 mAh battery is no match for AA batteries, each of which can hold up to 3,500 mAh. As a result, Xbox states that its current wireless controllers can last up to 40 hours, depending on the accessories attached.
Another downside to Sony's embedded battery for the DualSense is that it will degrade over time, either from many charge cycles or lack of use. It also doesn't hold up as much if you leave your PlayStation 5 controller charging overnight. Sony's premium DualSense Edge controller lasts less time, with an even smaller battery in the $200 "high performance" controller.
Get the right AA battery for your Xbox controller
Even if the Xbox controller can use higher-energy batteries, exactly how long it lasts will depend on which ones you use. Cheap, lower-quality AA batteries may have lower battery life. Battery testing review site Lygte-info.dk found that Panasonic's Eneloop brand rechargeable batteries lasted slightly longer than comparable Amazon's Basics AA batteries when being fully discharged. The reviewer concluded the batteries from both brands were "very good," though.
Eneloop is a popular brand based on consumer and online reviews, with Eneloop's Pro black-colored batteries specifically providing more game hours per charge. Panasonic says the tradeoff with Pro batteries is that their overall battery life is shorter. Some users claim that they can get 30 to 40 hours out of a pair of Eneloops, and a review on GamePadTester states that they lasted roughly "5 to 8 days" under "heavy use" in four-hour bursts.
To improve the PS5's DualSense battery, there are third-party modification kits available. This would require you to take your controller apart and replace the built-in battery with a larger one. Some reviewers have warned to watch out for scams. One independent tester at the YouTube channel Joblots found that a battery marketed as holding 4,000 mAh actually performed closer to 1,600 mAh. Another reviewer, Metal Plastic Electronics, found that their kit only provided 52% of the power that was claimed.