Switzerland's Solar Railway Breakthrough Might Be Coming To Several New Countries

A Swiss startup may have found a way to expand the country's solar power capacity without converting additional farmland into solar panel farms. Instead of clearing land for new solar panel installations, Sun-Ways has been running a pilot that uses land already developed for another purpose: railway tracks. The company's removable solar panels fit in the unused space between the rails, turning train tracks into energy-harvesting infrastructure without affecting train operations or schedules. The Sun-Ways pilot program has been running for more than a year, covering only 100 meters (328 feet) of track in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Early results appear promising, and other countries, including Italy and South Korea, are considering similar tests.

France's SNCF announced in February 2026 that it will partner with Sun-Ways to study the startup's pilot, which is scheduled to run in Switzerland until April 2028. An Italian company signed a deal with Sun-Ways to start a similar pilot in Italy, according to Euronews. The report also says that Sun-Ways plans to install similar solar panels in South Korea, and names China, India, Singapore, and the Netherlands as other interested parties. Belgium, Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are among other interested parties, per Sun-Ways.

The solar panels placed between the rails would not power the trains themselves, though that could be a future use of the electricity. The Swiss national railway operator, SBB, already runs on 100% renewable energy, a target achieved on January 1, 2025. The energy comes from several sources, including hydro, solar, and wind power. SBB didn't partner with Sun-Ways in this initial pilot.