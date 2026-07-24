Keeping a gaming PC cool is a never-ending battle, and many gamers go to great lengths to achieve it. While some opt for the more niche liquid cooling methods, like using mineral oil to cool internal PC components, others are sticking to the tried-and-true all-in-one (AIO) coolers. Granted, this cooling method remains a gold standard among gamers in terms of temperature control, but there are also some valid disadvantages of liquid cooling, including the overall price and, sadly, the longevity of the system. But how big an issue is it, really? And how long do users say liquid cooling systems last?

According to gamers, the situation is not as bad as some would lead you to believe. Yes, most users agree that fans last a lot longer than AIO liquid cooling solutions, even if fan bearings can degrade over time. But generally, they agree that most AIOs last longer than their warranty period, so it's logical to assume that engineers have tested the products and found they're unlikely to fail in that time frame in order to minimize warranty payouts. For instance, Corsair offers between five and six years of warranty for its liquid coolers, depending on the specific model, so the brand's AIOs should last at least that long.

And indeed, users' personal experiences corroborate this idea with eerie accuracy. The majority of owners on Reddit say that five years is a solid expectation for an AIO's lifespan, but it can go as high as a decade, with some luck. Of course, results vary: One Redditor complained about the pump in their AIO dying after just two years, while another person was still using a 12-year-old Corsair system.