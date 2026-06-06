Never Do These 12 Things On Your Gaming PC

Overclocking is one of the first things you'll hear when searching for ways to maximize your hardware's performance. It basically forces your GPU, CPU, or RAM to operate beyond limitations set by the manufacturer. This boosts their performance and lets you enjoy higher computational power, stronger GPU performance, and faster memory speeds. While this sounds like a no-brainer, there's a reason why most manufacturers limit these clock speeds in the first place.

Some newbies to this feature get a bit too excited and strain their PC by overclocking it to the nines, without considering factors like higher voltage and hardware instability. Without a proper power source, expect to see regular BSODs and alarming signs that your GPU is about to fail. Regular overclocking will also strain these components and shorten their lifespans, forcing you to either book a repair or purchase a replacement if you push your PC too hard.

If you're dead-set on unlocking higher performance levels via overclocking, which makes sense if your hardware is dated or you don't want to wait hours for your editing software to finish its tasks, then a pragmatic approach is recommended. First off, ensure that the power supply for your gaming PC is adequate to handle this higher load. You should also invest in a proper cooling solution to compensate for the increased heat generated by overclocking. Finally — and we can't stress this enough — don't push every overclocking setting to the max, since this is a guaranteed recipe for disaster. Only overclock when required and do it in increments to figure out the perfect middle point where you can maximize your hardware performance without frying it outright.