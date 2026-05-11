Is It Safe To Use Your PC Without A UPS?

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) is exactly what it sounds like: When your home's electricity service gets interrupted — either due to a blackout or a tripped breaker – the device continues supplying power to your PC, monitor, or even that laptop you're using without a battery. Since abrupt computer shutdowns can cause damage to both your hardware and software, a UPS has a battery that isn't immediately cut when the power goes out. Your computer switches to this battery in the event of a power outage without turning off, and it continues functioning for a short period of time.

A UPS can certainly be helpful, but do you actually need one to keep your PC safe? For most people, it's a great way to protect against several risks, but it isn't a necessary purchase. If you live in a place that rarely suffers from power outages and generally doesn't deal with things like brownouts or electricity surges, you can get by just fine without a UPS, unless you get extremely unlucky with a big power surge. We still recommend using a UPS, though, as the up-front cost is much cheaper than getting your pricey GPU replaced on the off chance that power issues do indeed damage it.

Apart from giving you backup electricity for a few minutes, certain kinds of UPS units have additional benefits as well. A line-interactive UPS, for example, can monitor and control the incoming electrical current being supplied to your PC. This can save your hardware from being damaged by "dirty power" conditions like undervoltage or power surges, even if there's no blackout.