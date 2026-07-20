This Gadget Replaces Your Phone Screen With An E-Ink Display

E-Ink smartphones exist, but Dasung doesn't claim to be one. Instead, it acts as a portable, secondary screen for your phone. You can wirelessly connect and mirror your phone screen to the Link 2, and it also supports "Reverse Touch" technology. In simple terms, Link 2's screen not only mirrors your phone screen, but also registers touch input. Link 2 supports Android phone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, etc., and supports HarmonyOS and iOS devices as well. Some features work only with specific phone models and OS versions. For example, using Reverse Touch when the phone screen is off is only available for Android 12 and higher OS versions of select phone brands.

Since Link 2 acts as a screen casting device, there isn't a powerful SoC inside it. It relies on your phone's computing power, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a few other things to receive video signals and send inputs. Dasung Link 2 has an aluminum alloy frame, which lends sturdiness to its slim form factor. It doesn't include a battery and relies on magnetic battery packs that snap to its back and supply power, like MagSafe. You can also use a USB Type-C cable and connect it to a power bank or phone charger to power it.

Link 2 has a black-and-white screen, so you are better off using it for reading books, documents, web browsing, and a bit of social media apps. Videos and streaming apps won't look good on the monochrome display, because the refresh rate is suitable for slower screen interactions. Link 2 costs $329, and you must spend $20 more for the battery pack, which makes it an expensive E-Ink display. It is a niche device that can offer an eReader-like viewing experience, while letting you access your smartphone's apps and features.