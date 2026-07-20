This New Type Of Concrete Could Make Wall Mounting Your TV Obsolete

Imagine if you could hang pictures, fixtures, or items on your walls by simply pressing them against the surface, allowing magnets to take hold. You wouldn't need a drill, wouldn't have to puncture the drywall, nor do extra work to locate studs. That could become a reality thanks to a new type of concrete. Called Ironplac, it's a ferromagnetic material that allows magnets to hold fast on a wall or surface sans screws, nails, or traditional fasteners. What's most interesting is the material is not an active magnet nor does it use electromagnetics, so it won't randomly attract metal.

Mixed into the cement are unique minerals and ferrous fillers which allow the wall to have magnetic properties, strong enough to hold magnets in place when pressed against it. The material responds to magnets rather than emitting its own magnetic field. That's a key point because, otherwise, the wall and materials function normally. Concrete as a building material is fairly simple as-is. If you've ever wondered what's inside concrete, it's just four ingredients; cement, sand, water, and gravel. Ironplac would introduce a couple extras.

However, Ironplac isn't ready for primetime. The 29-year-old inventor, Marco Agustín Secchi, and his proponents have a lot to figure out still. It's not clear how it will perform in commercial and real-world settings but it is in the prototyping stage. For example, how much total weight can it support, and for how long? Could you mount a TV, or would that be too heavy? In addition, are the properties consistent and reliable when used in a build? How expensive would it be to incorporate this material, and do those costs warrant its use over conventional options?