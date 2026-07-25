5 Cool Accessories You Can 3D Print For Your Samsung Galaxy S26
Part of the fun of owning your own 3D printer is looking around your home and asking, "what helpful things can I make today?" For example, if you own a Samsung Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone, what kind of prints could you make with it in mind? With a little creativity, you can print a variety of gadgets and accessories for that Samsung phone that either serve practical purposes or just make it look cooler.
All it takes is the right design and some thermoplastic filament from a reliable brand, and you can create stands and mounts to stick your phone everywhere, helpful clips to keep your cables organized, a sturdy protective case, or a cute little add-on to give that Galaxy S26 a little extra personality. If you have some experience with 3D modeling programs, you can make these designs yourself, but if you need a jumping-off point, you can find various designs on 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables and Maker World, either intended specifically for the Galaxy S26 or for all smartphones in general.
Magnet Charger Stand
The Samsung Galaxy S26 is compatible with wireless, magnetic chargers, which is a nice way to keep the battery juiced up. The only mildly annoying thing about that kind of wireless charging is that, depending on the charger model, you might have to lay your phone flat on it to charge, which makes it a lot harder to see the screen. Printables user Knickfinger has designed a solution to this little conundrum in the form of a magnet charger stand.
This stand is designed with the Galaxy S26 Ultra in mind but could probably fit a standard S26 without much trouble. It consists of two printed components: a flat base and a curved mount, the latter of which has a depression in the middle for slotting in a magnetic charger. Just print and assemble the pieces, insert a magnetic charger, and rest your phone on the mount. It's propped up in easy view, and passively charges up as well, nice and easy.
Cable Organizer Clip
Whether you're regularly connecting your Galaxy S26 to your PC or plugging it into a regular charger, you're probably making constant use of your USB connector cable. Keeping a handle on cables is an enduring pain of smartphone ownership, especially if you travel around a lot, but it can be a little bit easier. All you need is one of Printables user SD-3D's cable organizer clips.
SD-3D came up with this design as a fun project with their son to use up some leftover filament, so it's exceptionally simple and easy to make on purpose. It's a single, solid print consisting of an S-shaped clip, which you can snake and loop cables through to keep them tightly bound and under control. There's even a taper in the gaps that helps prevent the cables from popping out if they're jostled. Since the design is so simple, it's also easy to scale up or down to fit any cables you have, including USB charging cables, headphone cables, power cables, and others. Make a few for your S26's cables, then make a few more to use around the house.
Case and Lens Protector
The one thing that absolutely all smartphones should have, Galaxy S26 or otherwise, is a sturdy protective case. These phones aren't cheap, and without any kind of protection, it only takes one bad drop to turn your thousand-dollar purchase into an ineffectual paperweight. There are lots of different protective cases on the market, but if you want a good customization opportunity, why not 3D print a case and throw in a little lens protection to boot?
Maker World user pyog3D designed a custom protective case for their Galaxy S26, printed from PLA filament. You can pop your phone right into the case after printing it, and it'll help to keep it safe from sudden drops or the daily rigors of life. What's neat about this case is that it has a raised protrusion around the back, encircling the three camera lenses of the Galaxy S26. This helps to create a little extra protection for the lenses, absorbing the brunt of any sudden drops while keeping the lenses from directly impacting anything. pyog3D recommends printing with either PLA or TPU, with a commenter on the file also suggesting using PETG filament for a sturdier build.
Handy Vehicle Mount
If you're planning to use your Samsung Galaxy S26 in the car, whether to help you navigate or play your music, it's not a great idea to leave it unsecured in a cupholder. It'd jostle around too much while driving, and it wouldn't have the ideal angle for checking maps. For an optimal car phone experience, you want a mount to keep it firmly fastened in place. Printables user mgen designed just such a 3D-printed mount for the S26 Ultra.
This thick mount will allow you to securely attach your S26 Ultra to a car's dashboard for ideal hands-free operation. The build consists of a panel meant to be affixed to a swivel pad via a pair of screws, as well as a secondary clamp that can be used to hold up a USB-C charger beneath the phone. The phone rests on top of the charger, while the mount pad keeps it propped up. There's an alternate version of the panel available with the project that comes with a pad, on which you can install an RFID chip if you're so inclined. mgen recommends printing this project using PTEG filament.
Phone Flashlight Lantern
Picking accessories for your smartphone isn't just about serving practical purposes; sometimes it's fun just to make a cute little doodad that'll give your phone some extra personality. Say, for instance, you want to use your Galaxy S26's flashlight to help you read while out on a camping trip, but the flashlight is too directed and bright for comfortable use. Using your 3D printer, you can create a cute phone flashlight lantern that turns that light into a soft, pleasant illuminator for those quiet nights.
Printables user Supervince wanted to turn their blindingly bright smartphone flashlight into something better-suited for casual illumination, so they designed a simple sit-in-place lantern. This lantern consists of four parts, with an open bottom and a transparent "light" in the middle. Just place it on top of your phone's flashlight while it's on, and the light will filter through the transparent material, dimming and diffusing it into a cozy glow. It's a perfect accessory for summer camping, as well as those lengthy power outages.