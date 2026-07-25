5 Cool Accessories You Can 3D Print For Your Samsung Galaxy S26

Part of the fun of owning your own 3D printer is looking around your home and asking, "what helpful things can I make today?" For example, if you own a Samsung Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphone, what kind of prints could you make with it in mind? With a little creativity, you can print a variety of gadgets and accessories for that Samsung phone that either serve practical purposes or just make it look cooler.

All it takes is the right design and some thermoplastic filament from a reliable brand, and you can create stands and mounts to stick your phone everywhere, helpful clips to keep your cables organized, a sturdy protective case, or a cute little add-on to give that Galaxy S26 a little extra personality. If you have some experience with 3D modeling programs, you can make these designs yourself, but if you need a jumping-off point, you can find various designs on 3D printing enthusiast websites like Printables and Maker World, either intended specifically for the Galaxy S26 or for all smartphones in general.