One Of Star Trek's Most Important Effects Looks Simple But Was Tough On A Major Actor

In the book, "Inside Star Trek: The Real Story," written by show producer Robert H. Justman and Desilu studio executive Herbert F. Solow, Justman explained that, for "Star Trek's" pilot, he brought in Hollywood makeup-up artist Fred Phillips to create the ears for Spock that would go on to, in his words, "plague all of us." According to the book, the Spock ears began with a cast of Nimoy's ears, which were used to make molds with the tips that creator Gene Roddenberry wanted. The idea was that these molds could be used to create multiple duplicate ears as required.

However, in reality, each pair had to be "painstakingly" attached with spirit glue to Nimoy and then colored to match Spock's complexion. Removing them was a "painful and time-consuming" process that required a strong solvent. This, alongside the unreliableness of the ears' material, meant pairs couldn't be reused, and the makeup team had to continually remake new casts.

While an improved latex formula for the ears (that made production faster) was brought in for the filming of the series, this introduced a new problem. "Leonard looked like a bus coming down a street with its doors open; his ears stuck way out," Justman explained. To fix this, Phillips used double-faced wig tape to stick pin the ears back to Nimoy's head: a solution that was used for the series' entire run.