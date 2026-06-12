Star Trek: All 3 Main Spock Actors, Ranked

What's now known as "Star Trek: The Original Series" launched in 1966, which is about six decades ago now. It's the magnum opus of American screenwriter and producer Gene Roddenberry, who also went on to create other sci-fi shows that were, unfortunately, not as iconic as "Star Trek." Over the decades, "Star Trek" has spanned many TV shows, movies, books, video games, and comics. James Tiberius Kirk remains the biggest face of the franchise and has been played by William Shatner and several other actors throughout the years. But there's one more character who is just as legendary, if not more: Spock.

Spock is the half-human and half-Vulcan science officer of the USS Enterprise. He is well-known for having a genius-level intellect and cold Vulcan logic, and that naturally goes against his emotional human nature. Ironically, this makes him highly relatable and interesting. He is perhaps one of the most quotable characters in sci-fi, with such epic lines as "Live long and prosper" and "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few."

The role of Spock has evolved throughout the character's appearances in the TV shows and movies. Three main actors have taken up the mantle of Spock, and all of them brought their own flavor and nuance to the character. While none of them are hated, some of the actors are more loved than others.