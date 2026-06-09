Star Trek Creator Gene Roddenberry Was Also Behind This Forgotten 5-Season Sci-Fi Series

While similarities have been drawn to the '80s sci-fi series "V," Gene Roddenberry initially conceived the premise for "Battleground: Earth" in 1976, with plans to turn it into a TV series. However, despite 20th Century Fox reportedly expressing interest, the screenwriter's busy schedule prevented him from producing a pilot before his death.

Following Roddenberry's death in 1991, his widow, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, began developing her late husband's concept for "Battleground: Earth" into "Earth: Final Conflict" based on his archives. She then acted as executive producer on the project (and starred in 11 episodes as Dr. Julianne Belman), alongside David Kirschner (producer on "An American Tail"), with the series produced in association with Tribune Entertainment and Atlantis Films.

Speaking to Cinefantastique Magazine in 1997 — ahead of "Earth: Final Conflict's" debut in October the same year– Majel Barret Roddenberry said of the show: "We're going to have a lot of fun with it, and yet we're going to be talking about the same things that Gene always talked about, love, hate, war, the same themes that Gene always used."

"Because a good story always starts with people," she continued. "It has nothing to do with science or technology. Gene never did know anything about that. But he knew people, so that's what he wrote about. We're providing story lines because Gene had so many stories that we are utilizing besides the pilot."

All five seasons of "Earth: Final Conflict" are available to watch on Prime Video.