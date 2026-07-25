How To Change Your Home Location On Google Maps

Every time you're heading home from an unfamiliar location, you always have to type your home address in Google Maps. It's like a routine by now, but that doesn't mean it isn't still a hassle. Thankfully, there's a Google Maps feature that can make your trips better: setting a home address.

With this information saved to your account, all it takes to find your way back is a single tap. Simply press the Home button at the top of the screen, and a navigation route should automatically appear — no more repeatedly entering where you live.

The thing is, this home address might not stay the same forever. If you move to a different house down the street or an entirely new city, you'll naturally want to change your Google Maps home address too. We'll walk you through how to do so on your Android and iPhone (which is especially handy if you made Google Maps your default iPhone navigation app).